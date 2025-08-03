Reliable Lawn Mower Brands To Consider And Ones To Avoid
A trustworthy, reliable lawn mower is essential if you want to confidently take care of your lawn. There are some lawn mower brands you can always count on, and others that might not be the best all the time. Determining the best brands starts with looking at the features offered and whether they hold up to the test of time. If the parts put into a mower are not durable, then the reliability of the machine greatly decreases over time.
Overall, a homeowner needs a lawn mower that will get the job done every time. It's even better if they can rely on the same tractor for many years, proving its value. There are several crucial lawn mower features to look for when buying a new one, but one of the most important is the power of the engine. Many of the most reliable lawn mower brands have high-quality engines with excellent design and performance. Of course, when choosing a lawn mower brand and model, always consider the size of your yard, your specific requirements, and the individual model, before making any decision.
Try dependable John Deere models
John Deere has a reputation for excellence and dependability when it comes to their lawn mowers. Looking at reviews, several people mention owning John Deere tractors for years and years. Mike D. from Connecticut shares his story of a John Deere mower that has lasted over 20 years with maintenance, and is still in use. Another reviewer for the S220 John Deere lawn tractor with 42-inch deck for $2,999 mentioned his confidence in the mower stating, "I look forward to many years of service from my S220, and am confident that it will provide exactly that. After all ... it is a John Deere." He also said it had "plenty of power" for his sloping one-acre space. Looking at its engine, this model has a large 44.2-cu in. displacement with great torque for a smaller tractor.
The X570 John Deere lawn tractor with 48-inch deck for $7,899 is a top-of-the-line model offering reliable performance, 44.3-cu in. displacement, all assembled in the U.S. With a 4.6 star rating on the John Deere website, this model showcases some of the best of the brand's features and workmanship, including a V-twin air-cooled engine and a hydrostatic transaxle design,and luxe features like Twin Touch forward and reverse pedals. One reviewer said this about their new mower: "I have over two acres of grass to cut. It is so reliable and rugged. I feel great about the purchase." Another reviewer gave this model 5 stars and shared "Since I purchased the x570 I have been extremely happy with the quality of how good it performs. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a great mower." Some reviewers felt there were reliability issues, and that their machines "worked great when it works," but the vast majority love it.
Avoid the lackluster performance of Troy-Bilt
The Troy-Bilt Bronco™ 42 riding lawn mower for $2,199 has an average 547cc engine and features designed for smaller yards. This model features an overall rating of 4.0 stars, but only has an average 3.5 stars when it comes to reliability and consistency. One reviewer shared frustration with replacing parts after only a few years of light use, writing "By the time I'm done I'm stuck for over $500 dollars. I love Troy built but I don't love this experience." Another person mentioned having nothing but problems replacing different parts for several years. They summed it up, saying "Had mine about 4 years. Belts, cables and blades have replaced them all...definitely not a reliable rugged mower. Last one I'll own." There seems to be a consensus that the quality of this model has declined in recent years.
Meanwhile, the Troy-Bilt Mustang Z50 zero-turn rider for $3,449 is a more powerful mower with a, 747cc Kohler engine and dual hydrostatic transmissions. Like the aforementioned model, this zero-turn option receives less-than-promising ratings when it comes to reliability (though it is praised for its power). In addition, customers are less than pleased with its performance and overall value, giving it an average of 3.0 stars for great value. One disgruntled reviewer told of their experience of the engine seizing after their first round of mowing. His review put it succinctly "Bought the other day brand new. Mowed for 30 minutes turned it off to get a drink, tried to start it again and the engine was seized. Brand new mower and the engine seized up after 30 minutes of light mowing?" If you've determined a zero-turn mower is right for you, you may want to search beyond this product.
Consider the staying power of Honda
The Honda HRX217VYA 21-inch lawn mower for $989 is a push mower model from Honda with a powerful GCV200 engine and the ability to select the rotating speed to match your stride. Several reviews specifically highlight the reliability of this push mower, with one summing it up in the title as their "best investment in lawn mower, yet." Their full review puts an emphasis on the features and reliability of the model, that the mower is worth the higher price, and ends with them saying "I highly recommend Honda quality." Another reviewer echoes these statements, comparing its durability to a WWII tank and sharing that, "It always starts on first or 2nd pull. I've had mine little over 3 years. NO ISSUES!"
For a little more power in a push mower, consider the Honda HRC216HXA 21-inch commercial mower for $1,649. It's a more rugged design profile meant for commercial applications. One review describes their previous model of 16 years lasting trouble free with an easy start since the first day (and still running). They emphasize their belief in Honda's reliability, saying "Everything about these models screams heavy duty. The mower deck is solid, the handlebars are big and beefy, and it is again 1 pull to start reliable. We have some hilly terrain and there is nothing this HRC can't handle." The durable and dependable deck allows operators to follow this lawn mowing rule for a luscious green yard and mow precisely one-third of the grass blade every time.
Stay away from Cub Cadet
Cub Cadet has a range of lawn mowers in varying sizes for all types of yards and purposes. It might be a brand you want to avoid, however, due to common issues reported by users. With one riding mower model, the XT1 LT42 IntelliPOWER® for $2,399, a reviewer indicated that they had only had the machine for one year with minimal use before it began to give them issues. In their words, "At (4) hours, the belt would fall off constantly. At 15 hrs, I've replaced the battery and belt. Now the deck constantly spins even when not engaged. I've had more issues than not with this mower. I would NOT recommend this mower to anyone." This model has 547cc engine displacement and boasts a durable frame, but it doesn't live up the hype.
The Cub Cadet XT2 GX54 D riding lawn mower for $4,899 is a more powerful model with a larger engine and a larger deck, but it also runs into similar issues. Some reviewers report this model required repairs almost immediately after purchasing it, while others spoke about the frustration of replacing cheap parts. For example, one reviewer, who has owned two other Cub Cadet mowers, remarks that their bumper broke quickly and "So the strategy seems to be they make it cheaper to begin with using plastic, and then sell replacement parts as they will most certainly break. This will be my last Cub sorry to say." One other reviewer said that they were "not impressed" with their Cub Cadet and it was "Not at all what I was expecting for this price point." They noted the mower was not up to the hills and slopes on their three-acre property.
Add Toro mowers to your repertoire
If you have no idea how to choose the perfect lawn mower for your grass type, consider first whether you need a large or small model. You should also decide if a push mower will be suitable or you need something else. Thankfully, the century-old Toro brand has a wide selection of mowers for all grass types, with a specific focus on high-powered push mower models. The 30-inch (76 cm) TimeMaster® gas lawn mower for $1,649 features the typical engine displacement for a push mower (223 cc) and incredible torque for great power and performance. Of an overall rating of 4.3 stars, this model earns high ratings for dependability and performance. One reviewer shared that the model even performed well after a winter of neglect. Another person praises its longevity, saying "Going on finishing the fourth summer of ownership and couldn't be happier." They suggest that proper maintenance is key to this mower's performance, and that the timed dual blades require additional care but are worth it.
Toro also carries durable and reliable riding mowers, specifically zero turn models like the 60-inch (152 cm) TITAN® MyRIDE® zero turn mower for $7,099. This gas-powered mower has excellent engine displacement (747 cc), a durably-made, fabricated deck, and tough suspension. With an overall 4.6 star rating, users are pleased with this mower. One long-time Toro owner said, "I have a trio of TORO's now and I will put them up against any other brand for ride, dependability, and ease-of-use." Another explained that their Toro had been well-used, saying "I've owned my 60 inch Titan for over a year and logged 40 hrs of ride time on it. It's been put through extreme conditions and I'm super impressed."
Methodology
The lawn mower brands mentioned in this guide were taken from a 2025 consumer survey by Life Story Research that ranked America's Most Trusted Lawn Mower Brands. From there, reviews for products from these brands were analyzed. To determine a broad range of views, reviews for a smaller and a larger model, designed for different yards, were looked at. Only gas-powered mowers were chosen to eliminate confusion. Reliable brands were chosen based on an abundance of comments mentioning reliability, dependability, and longevity. Brands to avoid were chosen based on comments saying the opposite about products and their parts.