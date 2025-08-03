Reliable Lawn Mower Brands To Consider And Ones To Avoid

Cub Cadet has a range of lawn mowers in varying sizes for all types of yards and purposes. It might be a brand you want to avoid, however, due to common issues reported by users. With one riding mower model, the XT1 LT42 IntelliPOWER® for $2,399, a reviewer indicated that they had only had the machine for one year with minimal use before it began to give them issues. In their words, "At (4) hours, the belt would fall off constantly. At 15 hrs, I've replaced the battery and belt. Now the deck constantly spins even when not engaged. I've had more issues than not with this mower. I would NOT recommend this mower to anyone." This model has 547cc engine displacement and boasts a durable frame, but it doesn't live up the hype.

The Cub Cadet XT2 GX54 D riding lawn mower for $4,899 is a more powerful model with a larger engine and a larger deck, but it also runs into similar issues. Some reviewers report this model required repairs almost immediately after purchasing it, while others spoke about the frustration of replacing cheap parts. For example, one reviewer, who has owned two other Cub Cadet mowers, remarks that their bumper broke quickly and "So the strategy seems to be they make it cheaper to begin with using plastic, and then sell replacement parts as they will most certainly break. This will be my last Cub sorry to say." One other reviewer said that they were "not impressed" with their Cub Cadet and it was "Not at all what I was expecting for this price point." They noted the mower was not up to the hills and slopes on their three-acre property.