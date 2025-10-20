Ranking The Nation's Best National Parks For Camping So You Don't Have To

One of Arizona's most iconic national parks is known (and named for) for its iconic towering cactus. Aside from its famous fauna, it's also a great spot for a logistically smooth, affordable camping trip offering free ranger-led programs and a variety of other affordable activities. Saguaro National Park is unique in its separation into two districts on the western and eastern sides of the city of Tucson, Arizona. Camping in Saguaro National Park is available across six backcountry campsites in the Saguaro Wilderness Area, located in the eastern half of the grounds.

The beauty of Saguaro National Park is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but as a campsite, it's ranked lower on this list because of its relatively limited access. The campsites are only accessible on foot and apart from a few with fire rings (like Juniper Basin), offer no amenities. Not only is hiking at altitude to a site where you generally need to bring in your own water (a gallon per person per day is recommended) a challenge, there are a number of dangerous animals to keep an eye out for in Saguaro National Park. On the plus side, campsites only cost $8 per night.

Because of the absence of campsites on its western side, Saguaro National Park's only RV parking is on the eastern side near trailheads and there is no vehicle or RV overnight camping anywhere in the park. Saguaro is one of the more secluded national parks, and poses a higher level of difficulty in terms of accessing its camping sites than other parks on this list.