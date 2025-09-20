Enjoy Jaw-Dropping Views Of The Maine Coastline At Its Popular National Park

It is no secret among those who travel through the United States that the National Parks are popular. In fact, many people put the National Parks on their travel bucket lists. In 2024, one of those parks, Acadia National Park in Maine, had some of the best numbers in its history. Part of the massive 23.4% boom in tourist travel Maine saw in 2024, Acadia hosted around 3.9 million visitors over that 12-month period. And it is so easy to see why so many people want to pay the park a visit.

Established as a National Park in 1916, Acadia encompasses 47,000 acres of granite ledges, pine forests, tidal pools, marshes, and meadows on the northern coast of Maine. Including sections of Mount Desert Island, Isle au Haut, the Schoodic Peninsula, and several other smaller islands in Penobscot Bay, Acadia is one of those National Parks with scenery that looks like it belongs on another continent. And you only need to look at those aforementioned numbers to see just how beloved this park is.

One thing to be aware of, however, is that due to the increase in visitors, the park can get exceptionally crowded during peak summer months. If you're averse to crowds, consider planning your trip for the earlier or evening hours of the day, or when visitor numbers drop off after Labor Day.