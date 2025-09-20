Enjoy Jaw-Dropping Views Of The Maine Coastline At Its Popular National Park
It is no secret among those who travel through the United States that the National Parks are popular. In fact, many people put the National Parks on their travel bucket lists. In 2024, one of those parks, Acadia National Park in Maine, had some of the best numbers in its history. Part of the massive 23.4% boom in tourist travel Maine saw in 2024, Acadia hosted around 3.9 million visitors over that 12-month period. And it is so easy to see why so many people want to pay the park a visit.
Established as a National Park in 1916, Acadia encompasses 47,000 acres of granite ledges, pine forests, tidal pools, marshes, and meadows on the northern coast of Maine. Including sections of Mount Desert Island, Isle au Haut, the Schoodic Peninsula, and several other smaller islands in Penobscot Bay, Acadia is one of those National Parks with scenery that looks like it belongs on another continent. And you only need to look at those aforementioned numbers to see just how beloved this park is.
One thing to be aware of, however, is that due to the increase in visitors, the park can get exceptionally crowded during peak summer months. If you're averse to crowds, consider planning your trip for the earlier or evening hours of the day, or when visitor numbers drop off after Labor Day.
Experience the best of Acadia on the Park Loop Road
There are a number of different roads you can take to experience Acadia National Park. Some are old carriage paths that only allow horse-drawn carriages, hikers, and cyclists. Others are local roads that lead into some of the neighborhoods that border the park. But there is one road, known as the Park Loop Road, that gives drivers a great Acadia experience if they only have a little time to do so.
Built between 1921 and 1958, the Park Loop Road is a 27-mile loop that begins at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center. Drivers can then follow the signs for the "one-wayloop" that will take them around a scenic section of Mount Desert Island. Along this route, you will see some absolutely stunning vistas and can stop off at popular locations like Sieur de Monts, Sandy Beach, Cadillac Mountain (with a reservation), Jordan Pond, and Otter Point, which is an especially good location to visit if you love birdwatching.
If you'd rather not stress about the driving, take the Island Explorer shuttle, which runs during the summer. This is a free shuttle that is wheelchair accessible, making it a great option for visitors with disabilities. You can hop on and off the shuttle bus, which runs on a timed schedule, to experience the scenic sections of the Park Loop Road without the stress of finding parking or dealing with traffic.
Don't miss Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park
Cadillac Mountain is one of the most popular destinations on the Park Loop Road and in Acadia National Park in general. Despite being a relatively small mountain, only 1,530 feet high, Cadillac offers one of the best views you can find on any summit. Look east out over the craggy coast and down towards the Atlantic Ocean, and back to the west to the distant purple hills of inland Maine. On a clear day, you can even see Mount Katahdin, Maine's highest and most legendary peak.
Like other sections of the Park Loop Road, the motor access road to the summit of Cadillac Mountain can get congested with tourists. To limit this, the National Parks Service requires vehicle reservations for advanced purchase. To date, the fee is $6 per reservation. You can avoid this fee and the traffic headache by hiking one of the two trails that leads to the summit, either the Cadillac North Ridge Trail or the Cadillac South Ridge Trail. Especially during the summer, sunrise and sunset are the most popular times of the day to be on Cadillac, meaning that the parking lot is often full. Again, if you're looking to beat the big crowds, try going mid-day, or even in the winter, when there are fewer people at the summit.
Acadia may be a crowded place, but it doesn't take much imagination to see why this is such a beloved natural place. Consider making it a part of your National Park visiting list. You won't be disappointed.