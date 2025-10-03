How The US Government Shutdown Will Impact The National Parks
There is never a good time for a government shutdown. However, for outdoor enthusiasts intent on visiting some of the bucket list national parks across the country, early autumn is particularly bad timing. This is considered one of the best times of year to visit Yellowstone, view fall foliage, and go camping, among other things. No one knows for sure how long the shutdown will last. Regardless of duration, the question is how will the government shutdown impact the national parks? As it turns out, those hoping to spend some time in our national parks can breathe a measured sigh of relief as parks will, for the most part, remain open, albeit with reduced staff and services.
With signs of a potential shutdown being evident during late summer, the Department of Interior and National Park Service put together a contingency plan for national park operations in September. The shutdown, which officially began at 12:01 am on October 1, triggered the actions prescribed in that contingency plan to go into effect. This manner of operation will be the process the National Park Service follows for the duration of the shutdown, however long it may last.
The plan for national parks during the government shutdown
For the duration of the government shutdown, only around a third of the National Park Service workforce will remain active. Inasmuch, many of the services park visitors have become accustomed to will not be provided during the shutdown. However, the vast majority of national parks and other properties managed by the NPS will remain open, despite several groups, such as the National Parks Conservation Association, as well as dozens of park superintendents and former superintendents pushing for closure. Those advocating the parks should be closed argue that park properties can not be adequately maintained and protected with such a minimal staff.
According to the contingency plan, law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency service personnel will still be operational at national parks during the shutdown. The public will still have full access to areas such as park roads, hiking and biking trails, lookouts and observation areas, and open-air memorials. However, facilities and areas that are typically locked after normal working hours — including visitor centers — will be closed and off-limits to visitors throughout the entirety of the shutdown. Additionally, NPS park websites will not be maintained during this time, so visitors can't count on them as a resource to check for advisories, updates, etc.
Although parks are open, they will not collect entrance fees nor issue new passes and permits. In some parks, the campgrounds will be closed. In others, they will be open, but without amenities or access to rangers. Existing reservations will be honored in those campgrounds, but RVers will need to be prepared to bring their own water supply and a containment device like the Camco Rhino portable waste tank. Given the shortage of staff, it's vital to camp responsibly and sustainably, and follow the principles of Leave No Trace in National Parks.