For the duration of the government shutdown, only around a third of the National Park Service workforce will remain active. Inasmuch, many of the services park visitors have become accustomed to will not be provided during the shutdown. However, the vast majority of national parks and other properties managed by the NPS will remain open, despite several groups, such as the National Parks Conservation Association, as well as dozens of park superintendents and former superintendents pushing for closure. Those advocating the parks should be closed argue that park properties can not be adequately maintained and protected with such a minimal staff.

According to the contingency plan, law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency service personnel will still be operational at national parks during the shutdown. The public will still have full access to areas such as park roads, hiking and biking trails, lookouts and observation areas, and open-air memorials. However, facilities and areas that are typically locked after normal working hours — including visitor centers — will be closed and off-limits to visitors throughout the entirety of the shutdown. Additionally, NPS park websites will not be maintained during this time, so visitors can't count on them as a resource to check for advisories, updates, etc.

Although parks are open, they will not collect entrance fees nor issue new passes and permits. In some parks, the campgrounds will be closed. In others, they will be open, but without amenities or access to rangers. Existing reservations will be honored in those campgrounds, but RVers will need to be prepared to bring their own water supply and a containment device like the Camco Rhino portable waste tank. Given the shortage of staff, it's vital to camp responsibly and sustainably, and follow the principles of Leave No Trace in National Parks.