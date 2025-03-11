5 Creatures To Beware Of When Visiting Saguaro National Park
There are several dangerous national parks in the United States, including some of the most popular. Some are dangerous because of their geographic location, climate, and rugged terrain, and others due to the high-risk activities they offer. Then there are those brimming with risk as a result of the wildlife. When it comes to destinations filled with dangerous creatures, Saguaro National Park in southeastern Arizona has several reptiles you'll want to avoid.
According to Forbes, Saguaro National Park contains a greater variety of deadly reptilian creatures than any other national park in the U.S. However, venomous snakes and lizards are hardly the only hazards facing those adventuring in Saguaro National Park. There are also numerous mammals, insects, and arachnids that can inflict harm on humans, not to mention the unforgiving desert climate and abundance of cacti and other thorny plants. These are ample reasons to carry an emergency supply and first aid kit, such as an Adventure Medical Kit, when you visit Saguaro National Park.
Besides those on this list, there are a number of creatures to watch out for when visiting Saguaro National Park. Arachnids such as black widows, wolf spiders, and tarantulas can deliver painful — and in the case of black widows — life threatening spider bites. Additionally, black bears live in the park, although they spend most of their time at higher elevations. But, just to be safe, carry bear spray such as SABRE Frontiersman.
An array of rattlesnakes
Everyone who ventures outdoors knows that rattlesnakes are some of the most dangerous types of snakes. While any rattlesnake presents a potential risk, Saguaro National Park is home to six different varieties — Arizona black, western diamondback, tiger, sidewinder, Mojave, and black-tailed rattlesnake. With such a high population and variety of these venomous pit vipers, it is prudent to wear gaiters like Tuf Skin snake leggings along with sturdy hiking boots and long pants. This gear can help protect against other dangers in the desert, such as cactus thorns, and help ward off snake bites.
It is also important to know what to do if you encounter a rattlesnake before hitting the trails in Saguaro National Park. Of course, the best way to stay safe is to avoid rattlers altogether. Precautions to avoid rattlesnakes include being aware of your surroundings, watching where you step and put your hands, avoiding tall grass or thick growth, and staying on trails. If you encounter a rattlesnake, stay calm and give it plenty of space. Do not approach it, attempt to pick it up, or try to push it away with a stick or other object. Slowly move away and go around the snake, remaining at a safe distance.
If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, it is important to stay calm. Remove any jewelry or constrictive clothing near the bite site. Clean the bite, cover it with a loose cloth or bandage, and seek medical help. Do not try to suck the venom from the bite or use a tourniquet. Additionally, you should not drink caffeine or alcohol, take painkillers, or attempt to catch or kill the snake.
Sonoran coral snakes
Besides rattlesnakes, there is another venomous serpent to beware of in Saguaro National Park: the Sonoran coral snake. Although it's not a pit viper, it packs a potent venom that's on par with a cobra, so a bite from this colorful reptile can be very serious. Because they have small mouths, short teeth, a fairly docile personality, and do not strike like a pit viper, bites are relatively rare. Most happen to people who attempt to handle them.
The best way to avoid being bitten by a coral snake is to leave them alone and not try to pick them up. Coral snakes are typically nocturnal and spend much of the daylight hours tucked away in dense scrub brush and other vegetation, in rocky crevices, and under rocks and logs. Watching where you put your hands can be key to avoiding contact with an unseen coral snake. If climbing, gathering wood, or moving rocks, wearing gloves can prevent the coral snake's short teeth from penetrating your skin should you accidentally touch one and it attempts to bite.
If you do happen to be bitten by a coral snake, the steps are essentially the same as the advice for other venomous snake bites: stay calm, remove any jewelry or tight clothing from near the area, keep the wound at or below heart level, wash the area, cover it, and immediately seek emergency care. Again, the age-old advice of sucking out the venom and using a torniquet has been dispelled, and they could actually result in more harm being done.
Gila monsters
Arizona's most infamous resident, the Gila monster, is also found here. Although bites are relatively rare, they are extremely dangerous and potentially fatal. However, Gila monsters are rarely seen in the wild, much less encountered in an aggressive fashion. This is because these toxic lizards, which can reach almost 2 feet in length, are most active at night and spend most of the day underground or hiding in rocks and crevices. Additionally, the reticulated pattern of their orangish-brown and black skin allows them to easily blend into the desert background.
The bite of a Gila monster is similar to that of a coral snake, though Gila monsters release less venom. Both creatures have relatively short teeth and use a chewing-style bite to inject their venom as opposed to the quick strike of pit vipers. The best way to avoid being by a Gila monster is to leave it alone, not harass or try to pick it up, and watch where you put your hands and feet.
Gila monsters have strong jaws and may be difficult to remove once they latch on. Often a stick or other object must be used to pry the jaws open. It's also helpful to allow the creature to regain firm footing, as they are more likely to release their grip if they have all four feet on the ground. Once the critter has let go, remove jewelry and tight clothing, rinse the wound, apply a loose covering, keep it immobilized at heart level, and seek medical care immediately.
Mountain lions
Mountain lions, also known as cougars, are massive mammals capable of growing to 8 feet long and 150 pounds. They are masters of stealth and camouflage, which allows them to mask their presence even if they are nearby. Since they are found in Saguaro National Park, it's helpful to know how to identify signs a mountain lion may be near, such as scat, paw prints, and scratched-up rocks or trees and to be aware of what to do if you see a mountain lion. Attacks are rare, but they do happen.
The best way to avoid mountain lions is to let them know you are approaching by making noise — wearing a bear bell, blowing a whistle, or talking with others. Hiking in groups can also reduce the odds of a mountain lion attack as they are less likely to attack groups as opposed to individuals. If you see one, stay calm, and don't run, crouch or bend over. Make yourself look as large as possible. Raise your arms overhead and wave them. Throwing rocks in the general direction of the lion can also convince it to move away.
Unfortunately, you can sometimes be attacked even if you do everything correctly. A 2024 attack on two brothers, who officials said followed safety advice to a T, illustrates that. If the cat aggressively approaches, use bear spray or throw rocks at it. As a last resort, fight back. Do not play dead. While it seems unlikely, there are examples of people successfully fighting off mountain lions, including an attack in Arizona where a group of campers fought off the attacking animal with their rafting paddles.
Africanized bees
There are several dangerous types of bees found throughout Arizona, but the absolute deadliest bee in the U.S. is the Africanized honey bee. Also known as killer bees, these swarming, stinging insects are found throughout Saguaro National Park. Although they look like a basic bee, they behave much differently. While all bees can sting, Africanized bees sting en masse. Therefore, it is the combined effect of a multitude of stings, often numbering in the hundreds or even thousands, that makes them so deadly.
Killer bees form massive colonies and are often heard well before they are seen. It is not uncommon for them to deliver a high-speed warning bump to anyone that penetrates their safety radius. If you witness either of these behaviors, leave the area immediately. Should a sect of Africanized bees choose to attack, your only defense is to run as fast and far as you can. Do not stop to swat away bees, as they will keep coming and keep stinging. If you can put at least a quarter mile between you and the hive, the attack will typically cease.
Once you've made it a safe distance from the hive, it is imperative to receive medical care to offset the volume of venom a multitude of stinging bees can inject. Call 911 immediately. If you are not already in a place where emergency responders can reach you, try to get to one. It is also a good idea to contact the ranger office at the park, as they may be able to respond more rapidly. You should also try to remove as many stingers as possible by scraping them away with a credit card.
Don't be dissuaded by the dangers in Saguaro National Park
While the amount of dangerous creatures found here, in particular the high number of venomous reptiles, may dissuade you from visiting Saguaro National Park, it shouldn't. The very reasons so many dangerous snakes and creatures are found here — remote desert, rising mountains, miles of its namesake cactus, and rolling hills — also provide incredible views and stunning sunsets. This is reason enough to visit this often-overlooked national park. The tremendous biodiversity, including these dangerous animals as well as myriad more benign creatures, is another.
There are also plenty of activities available in Saguaro National Park, beginning with over 150 miles of hiking trails, as well as numerous hike-in backcountry wilderness campsites. There are also miles of designated bike trails. Exploring the nearly 58,000-acre Saguaro Wilderness Area will take you to some incredibly remote areas, and there are impressive cactus gardens to view in each unit of the park. There are also numerous guided programs offered in the park throughout the year if you don't feel comfortable going alone.