How To Create A More Accessible Campsite

There are a variety of reasons people choose to camp and a number of benefits that camping provides those who overnight outdoors. However, many campers face challenges that can hinder the enjoyment of camping and prevent them from gaining all the benefits the activity has to offer. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does require public and private campgrounds to make their infrastructure accessible. But that alone doesn't solve all the issues facing campers with various disabilities, different abilities, and limited mobility. Luckily, with proper research, planning, packing, and campsite setup, it is possible to create a more accessible campsite.

Ensuring accessibility begins during the planning stage of a camping trip. One of the biggest mistakes people make when visiting national parks or other campgrounds is not doing adequate research prior to their trip. Be sure to spend time exploring the types of accommodations available and accessibility options at various campsites. You may even discover some national park activities you might not know about that will enhance the camping experience. However, the biggest takeaway from your research is knowing what each campground you are considering offers in the way of accessibility so you can pick the perfect campsite for your next adventure based on your needs and plan your camping trip accordingly. Once you've found the perfect spot, it's time to pack the right gear, and plan your campsite layout for best results.