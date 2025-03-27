Beware Of These Dangerous Creatures When Visiting Mount Rainier National Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rising to over 14,400 feet, Mount Rainier is the fifth tallest mountain in the Lower 48. Given it is also more glaciated than any U.S. mountain outside of Alaska and an active volcano, it's easy to see how this iconic mountain in Washington State is fraught with potential danger. However, some of the most immediate concerns for visitors is the wildlife living in the area surrounding the mountain. Bears and mountain lions, along with a variety of smaller mammals and insects, make up the list of dangerous creatures to beware of when visiting Mount Rainier National Park.

While Mount Rainier National Park has no venomous snakes, there are other smaller species to keep an eye out for when adventuring in the area. Black widows, though not common, do exist here. Tiny ticks and mosquitoes can actually cause some major issues for those who come unprepared, particularly during the summer months. To reduce the risk, it is a good idea to always wear long-sleeve clothing when hiking and spray your clothing with repellent. You should also be sure to carry a tick key, check yourself after hikes, and promptly remove any ticks.

There are also several small mammals to watch out for when visiting Mount Rainier National Park. Bats, which are relatively common here, can be rabid. While it is rare to be bitten by a rabid bat, if you encounter any of these flying mammals that seem to be acting odd, you should keep your distance and notify a park ranger. Deer mice are another small mammal which you should avoid contacting, as they can potentially transmit hantavirus. Even cuddly looking small mammals such as squirrels and chipmunks should not be handled or fed, as they can and will bite.

