The Most Popular Family-Friendly Campsites You Can Find In The US
There are several steps one must take for summer family camping trips: Planning the optimal route, packing the vehicle full in the most efficient way possible, estimating gas costs and other budgeting needs are just a few of the things that need to be considered before even hitting the road. However, choosing the right location is the most important part of this process. The perfect destination for a family camping trip is one that has something to offer for everyone, particularly if you can plan for the group to camp responsibly and sustainably.
Fortunately, North America's vast landscape and rich, diverse topography lends itself to some of the finest family friendly campsites in the United States. From Arizona to New York, we've rounded up some of the premiere campsites in the U.S., highlighting what they have to offer for a family friendly camping trip. From wildlife, history, and tourist sites in the Black Hills of South Dakota, to a wide variety of hikes among the natural arches of Utah, to an epic waterpark in Texas, we have something for everyone.
Grand Canyon National Park – Arizona
Grand Canyon National Park — the Grand Canyon — is a massive geological wonder in northern Arizona that spans over 250 miles in length and up to 18 miles across at its widest point. The site should absolutely be on your national park bucket list for its incomparable views and sprawling natural features. But for those looking to stay for more than a glance, Grand Canyon National Park has a variety of activities and experiences for the whole family, including hiking, camping, and a visitor's center. Fourth graders and their families can access the park for free through the Every Kid Outdoors program. The Yavapai Museum of Geology offers not only stunning views and interactive geology walks, but air conditioning, clean bathrooms, and a gift shop for tired family members. For junior daredevils, consider the Grand Canyon Skywalk west of the park: The glass-floored walkway extends out 70 feet over the canyon.
There are multiple campgrounds throughout Grand Canyon National Park, but all campsites must be booked in advance through recreation.gov. While several of the campgrounds are seasonal, two in Grand Canyon Village on the south rim — Mather Campground and Trailer Village — remain open year-round. During dry seasons and under other situations, Mather offers only dry-camping with strict water usage restrictions. Checking the National Park Service page for Grand Canyon National Park for updates is highly recommended. There are also alternative forms of lodging available by third party companies such as UnderCanvas, which offers luxury glamping 25 minutes from the south rim of the Grand Canyon. Here, you'll find tent "suites" with separate kids' tents and private bathrooms, for those who aren't ready to rough it.
Custer State Park – South Dakota
Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Custer State Park and its diverse topography lends itself to a plethora of family-friendly activities. Throughout its 70,000-plus acres, Custer State Park boasts nine campgrounds and enough outdoor activities to experience for trips long and short. Families, especially those with multiple children of different ages, may find themselves best accommodated at Game Lodge campground. It has an on-site attendant, both flush and vault toilets, showers, a dump area for trash, and the Coolidge General Store is only one mile away. Another option is the nearby Grace Coolidge campground, which offers the same amenities as Game Lodge, along with walk-up fishing.
For those looking for alternative forms of shelter, lodge rooms and cabins are also available at Custer State Park. Some activities are seasonal — good luck cross-country skiing in July — but multiple hiking trails are open throughout the year. Custer is also a wildlife preserve and is home to one of the world's largest American bison herds.
Custer State Park is among the parks closest to historic Mount Rushmore National Memorial, and the scenic drive through Iron Mountain Road runs directly from the park to the American edifice (you'll also find plenty of kid-friendly tourist traps along the way like Bear Country USA and nearby golf courses for duffers in the family). If premium viewing to a cornerstone of United States history is a priority, the best home base in would be Spokane Creek, a private campground near Custer, located directly on Iron Mountain Road.
Tall Pines Campground and River Adventures – Bainbridge, NY
For families who enjoy nature-focused water activities, Tall Pines Campground and River Adventures is an ideal destination. The private recreation area is tucked away in upstate New York on the Unadilla river, offering riverfront camping with full RV hookups. The campground specifically positions itself as a family-friendly retreat "where children run and play."
On the campgrounds of Tall Pines are an abundance of activities like mini golf, arcades, and a group campfire area. But the real appeal of this upstate hideaway is on the water. Tall Pines offers multiple types of canoe, kayak and tube rentals as part of their River Adventures services, available on both the Susquehanna River and the Unadilla River. Water levels on either river must between 4' and 5'3" for rentals, except for tube rentals, which require a water level of 5'5". Aside from waterfront thrills, the Susquehanna River is as rich in history as it is in opportunity for bountiful fishing for those who prefer a tackle box to a canoe paddle. You'll also find a full-sized swimming pool, and Chippy's which serves as a general store, pizza parlor, ice cream shop, and catering service for your campsite.
Yellowstone National Park – Wyoming
Established in 1872, Yellowstone is generally considered the world's first national park (Yosemite advocates notwithstanding). According to the NPS, Yellowstone National Park is 2.2 million acres and home to approximately half the world's geysers due its location atop a volcanic hotspot. But there's much more to Yellowstone, and what makes the best campground for a family trip depends on one's priorities.
Madison is the best campground location for those with a high priority on seeing the famous geysers of Yellowstone National Park: It's 16 miles north of famous geyser Old Faithful. While its proximity makes it a premium destination (and you may wake to elk bugling), it's closed October 19th to May 2nd. Bridge Bay is perfect for those looking for a lakeside experience. Located on the shores of Yellowstone Lake's Bridge Bay, it's one of the largest campgrounds in the park, but operating dates vary, so check the park's website before heading out. and Canyon is a hiker's paradise. Tucked into Canyon Village's forest near the Grand Canyon of Yosemite River, the camp is close to prominent hiking trails including Canyon Rim and Cascade Lake.
Yellowstone is an immensely popular area, and because of this, planning ahead isn't just recommended, it's required to secure a campsite: Reservations must be made, up to one year in advance. Utilizing Yellowstone's National Parks Service page to keep up-to-date with any temporary on-site restrictions is also helpful to ensure every member of the family has something to do during the most wondrous Wyoming getaway.
Devils Garden Campground – Arches National Park, UT
Don't let the name intimidate you — Devils Garden is home to some of those most beautiful views in Utah's Arches National Park. The most iconic of these wondrous rock formations is Landscape Arch. At just over 300 feet, it is the largest natural arching rock formation in the U.S., and it stands majestically over Devils Garden campground. While there are other campsites nearby in the Moab area, Devils Garden is the only campsite within Arches National Park. Reservations are available from March 1st through Halloween, but the park is usually open year-round. The campground has two ADA-compliant sites and all sites are paved for optimal navigation for wheelchairs and other mobility aids. RVs are also welcome within the campsite with spots available at lengths of 20 feet and 40 feet.
Landscape Arch has an accompanying family-friendly trail, while the famous Delicate Arch boasts a longer trail fit for more of an all-day hike. A 15-minute drive is a swift and easy alternative for those who prefer to expedite the journey to Delicate Arch. Junior Ranger booklets are also available for children to fill out as families make their walk and clamber through geologic marvels. You'll find a bunch of kid-friendly hikes to various arches and sites throughout the park, and it's a great place to let kids climb and play in the sand. You'll also find resources for activities such as horseback riding or independent and organized stargazing.
Splashway – Sheridan, Texas
Splashway Water Park is a sought-after, family-friendly destination spanning 65 acres and boasting an RV site and campground. While not as nature-centric as a site set in a national park or wildlife preserve, Splashway is second to no other campground when it comes to a family-friendly water park vacation. In addition to the RV areas and campground event spaces, several forms of lodging are set between shady trees and vibrant lawns, including hotels, bungalows, cottages, and various classes of cabins.
As indicated by the name, Splashway's flagship amenity is its water park, which contains 24 individual attractions and eight restaurants to refuel in between rides. Perhaps as impressive is Splashway's amount of activities that don't include water. The Hideaway has laser tag, putt-putt golf, and live music for those looking to kick back. At the campground, you'll find fishing, scheduled arts and crafts activities, bingo, and golf cart rentals for those looking to stay dry. Some activities, including pickleball courts, gaga ball, music at the Hideaway, and other activity spaces are included with one's stay at Splashway. The waterpark, mini golf, laser tag, and equipment rentals carry additional charges.
Wind Cave National Park – South Dakota
Another family-friendly campsite location rich in history, Wind Cave National Park has long been known to the Lakota tribe as "Oniya Oshoka" — a place where the earth breathes — and plays an integral part in the emergence story in Lakota culture. In 1881, Jesse and Todd Bingham became the first white settlers of record to enter Wind Cave, followed by mining claims popping up all around the area. A family feud over the cave and surrounding land led to government intervention and president Theodore Roosevelt establishing Wind Cave National Park.
The park is located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, and is close enough to other attractions in the area (such as Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial) to be part of a larger trip. However, there is more than enough to do at Wind Cave. Tours of multiple difficulty levels are offered throughout the park, from the short-and-sweet Garden of Eden tour to the Wild Cave tour (ages 16 and up), which is done mostly on hands and knees. The bison present throughout the Black Hills can also be seen from Wind Cave and the surrounding area. Young children can participate in the interactive Junior Ranger program, and in the winter and early spring enjoy a range of activities and games through Adventures in Nature.
The best place to pitch a tent during a trip to Wind Cave National Park is Elk Mountain campground, located in the park itself. The campground is half forest and half prairie with campsites available in both environments. Two wheelchair-accessible campsites are available, the campground is RV-and-trailer-friendly and multiple ranger-led programs are held at the Elk Mountain Campground Amphitheater. Backcountry camping is allowed in the northern portion of the park with a free permit.
Jenny Lake Campground – Teton County, Wyoming
Few places in the U.S. can match the breathtaking grandure of Grand Teton National Park. Named after the tallest mountain in the Teton range, this massive park spans across 310,000 of Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park is one of the premiere family camping spots in the United States due to its serenity and biodiversity. And the best campground for a family trip to the area is Jenny Lake campground.
The campground is located at the foot of the Teton mountain range and is in the heart of the Jenny Lake area of Grand Teton National Park, which serves as an ideal base for exploration of the park's far reaches. Jenny Lake campground has 51 individual tent campsites, three of which are ADA-complaint. Flush toilets and coin operated showers are available, and it is just a five minute walk from the Jenny Lake General Store for any last-minute purchases. In addition to the easy water access courtesy of the eastern bank of Jenny Lake, canoeing and kayaking are also available in the area as well as hiking and an abundance of wildlife viewing. Or hop in the family wagon and take the 43-mile Scenic Loop Drive to drink in the beauty of the Tetons.
Jellystone Park Golden Valley – Bostic, North Carolina
Want to crank up the family fun? The Jellystone Parks bring the concept of the famous Yogi Bear cartoon to life with a themed park complete with a staff-run cast of Yogi and all of his forest friends. Jellystone Camp Golden Valley, an hour west of Charlotte, may not be a hit with tweens and high schoolers, but younger children will enjoy the thematic experience. After all, what's better than being introduced to the forest by a talking bear?
Jellystone Golden Valley has quite a lot going for it outside of its inclusion in the Jellystone Parks family. Seeking high-flying thrills? Ziplining is available for the whole family. Want to see the sights in style? Careen downslope on the Blue Ridge Mountain Coaster from March through the end of November (when the camp is open). There are a several lodging options at Jellystone Golden Valley. In addition to multiple tent campgrounds and RV park sites, cabins are also available. Premium tent campsites include an electric fire ring, a charcoal grill, and access to both water and electricity. Kids will love that gaga ball and Jumping Pillows sites are nearby and it's a quick walk to the Water Zone. Both park day passes and seasonal camping passes are available.
Yosemite Pines - California
The West Coast is home to many beautiful national parks with camping, but few match the reputation of Yosemite National Park. Located in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Yosemite National Park has garnered global acclaim for its beauty and majestic landscapes. There is so much to see in Yosemite, and having a properly located, well-accommodated campsite is the cornerstone to a good family vacation. Yosemite Pines, located about 20 miles west of the park, has RV sites with full hookups, tent campsites, cabins that sleep up to eight people, and a handful of glamping and other similar luxury lodging accommodations.
When it comes to activities, Yosemite Pines campground sports an all-star lineup. Little ones will find themselves at home in the playground and enjoy panning for gold in the sluice box. Nature and fitness trails are available for those looking to get their steps in, and the on-site swimming pool is available for campers to cool off during the day. The games area features sand volleyball, tetherball, bocce ball and horseshoes.
The park itself features 13 campgrounds, all of which must be reserved between March and October, with most of them available on a first-come, first-served basis the rest of the year. Of all of the beautiful attractions to see in Yosemite National Park, one stands out above the rest: The giant sequoias, specifically the ones in Mariposa grove. They are some of the tallest, largest, and most ancient trees still standing on Earth today (one tree, Grizzly Giant, is estimated to be 2,700 years old). The Sequoias can't be visited during the winter, so plan accordingly.
Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve – Colorado
Great Sand Dunes National Park was established in 1932 by president Herbert Hoover to preserve the dunes and surrounding land following extensive gold and silver mining. It was a grassroots effort: Members of the P.E.O. Sisterhood championed local pride and the desire to protect the sand dunes by establishing national monument status.
The park is a vast visual marvel, and while there are many nearby campsites in the surrounding area, Piñon Flats Campground is the only location of its kind within the park itself. Piñon Flats is one mile north from the park's visitor center and can be booked between April and October up to three months in advance. The campground has potable water, bathrooms with sinks and flush toilets, but families in need of an on-site shower or an RV hookup will need to look into alternative locations. All of the sites include a fire grate and picnic tables, but only some are shaded.
The Junior Ranger program is one of those secrets only park rangers know. Energetic young go-getters looking for some structure can pick up a booklet at the visitor center (it takes about two hours to visit everything). Hiking trails are abundant throughout the park. The most unique activities offered, however, are those that make the most out of the dunes themselves. Sand boarding and sand sledding are allowed anywhere within Great Sand Dunes National Park's confines, as long as vegetated areas are left undisturbed. Snowboards and wakeboards don't work here, but you can rent sandboards and sand sleds at the Great Dunes Oasis Store, about five miles from the park. The nearest dunes for boarding are about a mile from the park's main parking area, offering various grades of slopes for different abilities.