The Most Popular Family-Friendly Campsites You Can Find In The US

There are several steps one must take for summer family camping trips: Planning the optimal route, packing the vehicle full in the most efficient way possible, estimating gas costs and other budgeting needs are just a few of the things that need to be considered before even hitting the road. However, choosing the right location is the most important part of this process. The perfect destination for a family camping trip is one that has something to offer for everyone, particularly if you can plan for the group to camp responsibly and sustainably.

Fortunately, North America's vast landscape and rich, diverse topography lends itself to some of the finest family friendly campsites in the United States. From Arizona to New York, we've rounded up some of the premiere campsites in the U.S., highlighting what they have to offer for a family friendly camping trip. From wildlife, history, and tourist sites in the Black Hills of South Dakota, to a wide variety of hikes among the natural arches of Utah, to an epic waterpark in Texas, we have something for everyone.