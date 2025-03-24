Admire Beautiful Wildlife At One Of California's Least Visited National Parks
Located about two-and-a-half hours south of San Francisco, Pinnacles National Park draws approximately just over a quarter million visitors per year. While this may seem like a lot of people, it pales in comparison to other national parks in California, such as Yosemite, which draws in excess of 4 million annually. Although this overshadowed park is most likely not on your national park bucket list, it is one of the better parks for viewing wildlife. Those who do visit this Central California park will have an opportunity to view everything from condors circling in the sky to California ground squirrels scurrying across the canyon floor.
The diverse array of creatures found here is largely due to the unique geology of Pinnacles National Park. Volcanic eruptions millennia ago formed what is a rugged and dramatic landscape, consisting of towering spires, plunging canyons, and a maze of caves, caverns, and karsts. However, it is not just rocks. There are also wooded areas, composed primarily of oak and chaparral trees, which provide habitat for a number of birds, small mammals, and insects.
These same landscape features provide amazing outdoor recreational opportunities for hikers, climbers, and campers. Hikers can choose from more than a dozen trails covering over 30 miles. Climbers can pick from routes ranging from novice to intermediate options. Those looking to overnight will also find both tent and RV sites in the Pinnacles Campground on the east side of the park. So, although Pinnacles may be among California's least visited national parks, it is certainly worth visiting if you enjoy viewing wildlife without fighting crowds.
Birds abound at Pinnacles National Park
Birding is among the most popular activities at Pinnacles National Park. There have been more than 160 species spotted here over the past century. Perhaps none, however, is more impressive than the California condor. Since 2003, the park has served as a release and management site for this endangered species. As a result, the vast majority of these massive birds filling the skies above the park have been fitted with tracking tags. However, given the relatively low population numbers, anyone seeing a condor is encouraged to report the sighting.
Although they are the largest, condors are not the only big bird species flying in the park. There are nearly two dozen species of raptors found here at various times of the year. Golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, and Cooper's hawks are just some of the birds of prey inhabiting different areas of Pinnacles National Park, including bald eagles. There are also numerous owl species, ranging from the great horned owl to the western screech owl.
The creeks and reservoir attract water-loving species such mallard ducks and kingfishers. Six woodpecker species, numerous sparrows and warblers, road runners, and quail, are all common sightings throughout the park as well. Seasonal migrations also result in several species of hummingbirds being spotted.
Pinnacles has a menagerie of other wildlife as well
Although birds are the biggest draw at Pinnacle National Park, there is a wide variety of other wildlife species found here. Insects, arachnids, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals are found in each section of the park. Butterflies, dragonflies, and various spiders, including tarantulas, are frequently seen while moving along the trails, as are several small mammals such as ground squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, and raccoons.
However, not all the mammals inhabiting Pinnacles are pint-sized. Black-tailed deer are common. Less often seen are predators such as bobcats, gray fox, and coyotes. Rarely seen, but certainly present, is the most dangerous mammal in the park, the mountain lion. In order to avoid these predators, keep an eye out for signs a mountain lion may be near, such as tracks, scat, or claw marks. It is also a good idea to carry bear spray even though you aren't in bear country while exploring Pinnacles National Park. Products like SABRE Frontiersman can be used as a last resort to deter an attacking cougar.
There are also numerous amphibians and reptiles in the park. Amphibians such as the Pacific tree frog and California red-legged tree frog are found along the streams. California tiger salamanders can be found in the grassy areas, while the Gabilan slender salamander is found in old, dying logs. There are also numerous species of lizards and snakes, including the extremely venomous Pacific rattlesnake. So, it is a good idea to know what to do if you run into a rattlesnake before hitting the trails in Pinnacles.