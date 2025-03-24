Admire Beautiful Wildlife At One Of California's Least Visited National Parks

Located about two-and-a-half hours south of San Francisco, Pinnacles National Park draws approximately just over a quarter million visitors per year. While this may seem like a lot of people, it pales in comparison to other national parks in California, such as Yosemite, which draws in excess of 4 million annually. Although this overshadowed park is most likely not on your national park bucket list, it is one of the better parks for viewing wildlife. Those who do visit this Central California park will have an opportunity to view everything from condors circling in the sky to California ground squirrels scurrying across the canyon floor.

The diverse array of creatures found here is largely due to the unique geology of Pinnacles National Park. Volcanic eruptions millennia ago formed what is a rugged and dramatic landscape, consisting of towering spires, plunging canyons, and a maze of caves, caverns, and karsts. However, it is not just rocks. There are also wooded areas, composed primarily of oak and chaparral trees, which provide habitat for a number of birds, small mammals, and insects.

These same landscape features provide amazing outdoor recreational opportunities for hikers, climbers, and campers. Hikers can choose from more than a dozen trails covering over 30 miles. Climbers can pick from routes ranging from novice to intermediate options. Those looking to overnight will also find both tent and RV sites in the Pinnacles Campground on the east side of the park. So, although Pinnacles may be among California's least visited national parks, it is certainly worth visiting if you enjoy viewing wildlife without fighting crowds.

