Clever Hacks For Getting Rid Of Unwanted Grass In Your Flower Beds

If your circumstances warrant the use of a herbicide, it can be tempting to immediately reach for the strongest chemical available, especially if you've been tearing your hair out over the course of several seasons. But before you do, there are a few organic herbicides that are worth at least trying.

One option is corn gluten, which can be especially effective against crabgrass (Digitaria). Just bear in mind that you should only use corn gluten against crabgrass at the pre-emergent stage — that is, before the grass has started to grow. If used when it's already established, this method will only serve to fertilize the problem.

Alternatively, why not mix yourself up a batch of Martha Stewart's DIY weed killer recipe? It's made with three household ingredients (white vinegar, lemon juice, and dish soap) which work as a team to do maximum damage to nuisance weeds and grasses. Vinegar by itself is an effective herbicide against certain nuisance plants, including young crabgrass. When paired with lemon juice (which behaves like acid on leaves) and dish soap (which breaks down the leaves' protective oil and wax cells), it becomes especially lethal. Now, while this may fill you with joy, it does also mean that it should be sprayed with care, especially around plants that you don't want to damage (removing the protective oils opens plants you love up to pests and pathogens). And while it can be incredibly effective, it's usually best reserved for younger grass and weeds, especially annuals that haven't yet had a chance to establish themselves.