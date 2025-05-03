Prevent Weeds In Your Flower Bed By Adding This Pretty Pink Ground Cover

Moss phlox is low maintenance, but there are a few things to keep in mind when caring for it. First and foremost, plant moss phlox in a growing zone where it's likely to thrive. In the U.S., this is USDA hardiness zones 3a through 9b. Second, put it somewhere it can spread out a bit. Expect it to expand to a width of 2 to 3 feet. Third, consider installing it in spots that could use year-round weed control. As an evergreen shrub, moss phlox can fight weeds in the winter as well as the summer. Finally, make sure the planting site has well-draining soil and full or dappled sunlight.

To help your moss phlox deter weeds, try to keep pests from moving in. They can wreak havoc on the plant's foliage, making sunlight more likely to reach sprouting weeds. Moss phlox isn't targeted by most garden pests, but spider mites can be an issue in dry habitats that experience high temperatures. They often build small webs between the plant's leaves. If you suspect that spider mites are present, apply an animal-safe spray such as Garden Safe ready-to-use insecticidal soap.

Seeing signs of a different pest problem in your yard? If it's affecting your moss phlox, it's probably nematodes. These roundworms ravage leaves when the ground is wet and the air is humid. Adding more organic matter — compost, for example — can help. This can fortify your plants while inviting nematode predators to your garden. In general, centipedes, oyster mushrooms, and other nematode enemies will help your plants rather than introducing more problems.

