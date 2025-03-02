Why You Should Use Ground Cover Plants In Your Flower Beds Instead Of Mulch
Mulch can meet all kinds of needs in your garden, from suppressing weed growth to retaining moisture near the roots of your flowers. It's not a maintenance-free solution, however. For starters, you need to determine how often you should refresh the mulch in your garden. If a lot is required, the expense can add up quickly. Mulching mistakes can even ruin your garden if you don't address them in a timely fashion. In many situations, growing ground cover plants is more beneficial than mulching. They help clean the air, cool the soil, and may reduce how much water your garden needs, all while keeping weeds at bay. Plus, many of these plants attract pollinators, nurturing biodiversity in your yard and beyond.
Ground covers are better weed suppressants than mulch because they fight unwelcome plants in multiple ways. While mulch is good at smothering weeds, ground covers do more than deprive them of sunlight. They also compete for the water and nutrients the weeds need. Every time these garden helpers nourish themselves, they weaken their foes a little more. By spreading themselves over bare patches of soil, ground covers can also crowd out weeds, overgrown grass, and other plants that don't belong in your garden. Plus, they're more exciting to look at than wood chips or shredded bark. Many specimens have showy flowers, variegated leaves, or other features that will boost your garden's visual appeal.
Finding a ground cover that meets your needs
There's a ground cover for nearly every gardening goal. Try planting blue mistflower (Conoclinium coelestinum) in your garden if weed prevention is a top priority. The hardy ice plant (Delosperma cooperi) fights weeds with brightly colored flowers, and hostas will crowd out unwanted plants in your garden's shadiest spots. If you need a ground cover for a sloped yard, consider creeping juniper (Juniperus horizontalis). This easy-care evergreen expands horizontally, filling in bare spots with mats of fragrant foliage. It's an especially good choice for the borders of sunny flower gardens. Searching for a ground cover that's tough enough to withstand trampling? Blue star creeper (Isotoma fluviatilis) could be the answer. As an added bonus, it's rarely bothered by pests or diseases.
If supporting local wildlife is one of your goals, look for plants that feed pollinators while suppressing weeds. Available in pretty shades of blue, red, and purple, creeping phlox flowers (Phlox stolonifera and Phlox subulata) are magnets for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. When you need a plant that stays low to the ground, seek out horned violets (Viola cornuta). They'll do just that while offering gorgeous purple blossoms that many bees find irresistible. Want something that smells sublime to both humans and pollinators? Let creeping thyme (Thymus praecox and Thymus serpyllum) and oregano (Origanum vulgare) cover the spots between your flowers. They'll release mouth-watering culinary scents as they grow. If you like to cook, harvest them for use in soups, stews, and pasta sauces.