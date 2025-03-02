Why You Should Use Ground Cover Plants In Your Flower Beds Instead Of Mulch

Mulch can meet all kinds of needs in your garden, from suppressing weed growth to retaining moisture near the roots of your flowers. It's not a maintenance-free solution, however. For starters, you need to determine how often you should refresh the mulch in your garden. If a lot is required, the expense can add up quickly. Mulching mistakes can even ruin your garden if you don't address them in a timely fashion. In many situations, growing ground cover plants is more beneficial than mulching. They help clean the air, cool the soil, and may reduce how much water your garden needs, all while keeping weeds at bay. Plus, many of these plants attract pollinators, nurturing biodiversity in your yard and beyond.

Ground covers are better weed suppressants than mulch because they fight unwelcome plants in multiple ways. While mulch is good at smothering weeds, ground covers do more than deprive them of sunlight. They also compete for the water and nutrients the weeds need. Every time these garden helpers nourish themselves, they weaken their foes a little more. By spreading themselves over bare patches of soil, ground covers can also crowd out weeds, overgrown grass, and other plants that don't belong in your garden. Plus, they're more exciting to look at than wood chips or shredded bark. Many specimens have showy flowers, variegated leaves, or other features that will boost your garden's visual appeal.

