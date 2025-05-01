Choose The Best Mulch For Your Garden With These Tips

Mulch is a good friend to gardens. It helps soil hold moisture, keeps plant roots cool on hot days, and discourages weeds from sprouting. Many types of mulch add beneficial substances to the earth as they decompose. Plus, mulch can prevent soil from blowing away and muddy water from hitting foliage, which can transfer disease-causing bacteria to plants. Some mulches are better than others for certain situations, so it's important to factor in the needs of your plants and soil when making a selection. Deanna Talerico, the creator of Homestead and Chill, uses several types of mulch in her garden. Her main considerations are "where it will be used and what is most readily available," she told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview.

In general, Talerico gravitates toward organic mulches that enhance the garden soil's structure and nutrient content. These include wood chips, bark mulch, straw, and compost. She's also a fan of gravel for spots that require a material that doesn't break down. Talerico steers clear of dyed mulch since it "may be toxic and looks unnatural." If you share these concerns, you might also want to avoid rubber mulch made from shredded tires, as it can pollute your soil. It may smell unpleasant or catch on fire as well.

No matter which type of mulch you choose, make sure to avoid mulching mistakes that can ruin your garden. A common one is depositing mulch on the bark near the bottoms of trees. This can lock in too much moisture, promoting fungal diseases. It can also deprive tree roots of air, encouraging them to crawl out of the ground in an attempt to breathe freely.

