This Household Staple Makes Disinfecting Garden Tools A Breeze

Clorox disinfectant wipes use a bleach-free, ammonium-based disinfectant that is a household staple that kills a wide range of fungi, viruses, and bacteria. Using it on your gardening tools helps prevent the spread of viruses and other harmful pathogens that can kill or damage the health of your plants. Because it is bleach-free (even though Clorox has long been associated with its bleach laundry products), you also prevent the corrosion that can happen if you're using bleach to disinfect your gardening tools. Even diluted bleach solutions can stain clothing and cause tools to rust if used too frequently.

More importantly, for some folks, cleaning your garden tools with Clorox wipes can save time, allowing you to focus on other tasks on your to-do list. It's as easy as first brushing off any dirt from your tools. After all, you don't want to create a muddy mess from any caked-on dirt. Once you pull out a wipe, take your time cleaning your garden tool, getting into all cracks and crevices, as well as the handles. Once you've thoroughly wiped down each tool with your Clorox wipe, leave them out to air dry before putting them away. Dampness on gardening tools can quickly lead to rust, which, over time, can cause your tools to corrode (although reviving rusty tools is an unexpected use for vinegar in your garden).

If you're not keen on Clorox wipes for whatever reason, there are other options. Many gardeners like to spray down their tools with a 70% isopropyl (rubbing alcohol) solution, vinegar, or with Lysol disinfectant products. Whatever you use, the goal is to keep your tools clean and ready for the next round of plant maintenance.