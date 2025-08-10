What To Do If You Spot The Infamous Couch Grass Taking Over Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It sprouts up overnight, chokes out your other plants, and creates a massive hassle for landscapers everywhere. Whether you know it as couch grass, quackgrass, witch grass, or something else, the person responsible for eradicating it from your lawn will surely know it as a major problem. If you've ever encountered this frustrating weed, you may already be aware that it's highly invasive and recognizable thanks to its flattened green leaves with thin yellow or pink flower spikes. Each summer, couch grass spreads like wildfire, sprouting to heights of 4 feet tall when left unchecked and choking out the roots of common garden plants along the way. Though resistance may seem futile for first-time victims of this insidious grass, there are a few ways to banish weeds from your garden before the summer ends.

For many years, it was believed that the only way to defeat couch grass was to painstakingly remove the root system by hand, loading wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow with shovels full of fibrous roots. This can be quite tricky, however, as there's a specific method required to ensure you're solving the problem and not just delaying the inevitable. To pull by hand, dig below the roots and loosen them as much as possible with a hoe, trowel, shovel, or garden fork. Then, carefully yank out the plant in one piece.

Couch grass spreads via runner roots beneath the soil, so pulling from the stem only plucks the top of the weed, and it does effectively nothing to stop the infestation in its tracks. Of course, if you're looking for a measure that requires a little less labor, there are additional ways to restore your lawn to its original appealing shade of green.