Forget Hydrangeas: These 5 Alternatives Bring Year-Round Color To Your Garden

Hydrangeas are very popular throughout the United States. There are good reasons for this: Not only do they have colorful, showy blooms, they are also low maintenance and can be grown over a wide swath of the country, with various hydrangeas grown throughout USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9. But that vibrant color palette is temporary — when hydrangea plants go dormant in winter, they appear completely dead. While some varieties of hydrangea continue to add structure to your yard in winter, should the dried blooms be left in place, what they won't add is color. However, there are a number of other plants that will continue to fill your garden with color all year long.

It is worth noting that the colors stemming from these alternatives isn't in the form of year-round flowers. Although some — like camellias and mountain rosebay — produce large, colorful blooms, the key to these plants is they retain color in the form of continuous greenery, late fall or early spring blooms, or colorful winter fruits. There is no one substitute that will serve as a cure-all to add color all year throughout the hydrangea hardiness growing range. But by adding, combining, or substituting these plants, they'll provide a shot of color while your hydrangeas are dormant. Just as it's necessary to choose the right hydrangea for your yard, it is also important to pick the right alternatives based on growing zone, garden layout, and the function of the plant.