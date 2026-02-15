Stop Guessing: Here's How To Pick The Perfect Type Of Hydrangeas For Your Yard

Other factors to consider when choosing hydrangeas are the size of the planting area and what purpose the plant serves in your yard, garden, or flower bed. For example, will it be merely decorative, or is it serving as a hedge? Do you have a lot of room to fill, or just a small patio?

If you don't have enough space for a large hydrangea bush, you can still enjoy the beauty of hydrangeas by planting compact varieties and cultivars. Many compact varieties come in at about 3 to 5 feet wide and similarly tall. Dwarf hydrangeas are even more compact, growing 2 to 3 feet tall, and work well in containers. Prune occasionally to keep them compact, and water regularly, especially on hot days, as plants in containers dry out more quickly than those in soil.

If your goal is to attract more pollinators, concentrate on lacecap hydrangeas. The "mophead" types of hydrangeas often have many sterile florets, where the lacecap's fertile florets are easily accessible. These are a huge hit with pollinators, as their blooms are also more open and separated than mopheads, making it easier for bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to reach the nectar and pollen.

When it comes to creating a living privacy hedge, there are several varieties that work beautifully. Panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) are a popular choice, as they are low-maintenance and can reach astounding heights of as much as 15 feet. Some varieties can even reach 25 feet! The 'Limelight' cultivar creates a dramatic 6-foot hedge, boasting color-changing flowers that bloom bright lime-green in spring, transforming from white to a rich, dark pink by fall.