The Winter-Friendly Plant That'll Attract More Birds To Your Yard

If you love watching birds flit around your yard or garden, winter may be somewhat of a sad time for you. Many birds fly south for the winter, and those that don't migrate focus their energy on finding food. If your entire garden is dormant and there's no food for your feathered friends, they're likely to go elsewhere. Setting out a bird feeder is a simple way to attract more birds to your yard, but if you don't want to go out in the cold to refill it then consider planting some native food sources in your garden. One fantastic option is a snowberry bush (Symphoricarpos albus).

Snowberries are native shrubs found throughout the U.S. that are hardy in zones 3 through 7 and are remarkably resistant to cold weather. During fall and early winter the branches are laden with small white berries. These berries are mildly poisonous to humans but birds love them. In summer, their pink and white flowers are highly attractive to bees and butterflies as well. Snowberries are easy to grow and play well with other common bird-attracting plants like dogwoods and alder trees, which is great if you're trying to attract a wide variety of birds. Whether you're a beginner who just wants to bring more birds to your yard during winter or an enthusiast trying to expand your already impressive collection, snowberry shrubs make excellent additions to most yards.