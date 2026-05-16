Skip The Hydrangeas – This Beautiful Alternative Brings Year-Round Beauty

Hydrangeas are among the most popular ornamental shrubs throughout much of the United States, in large part because they come in so many different varieties. However, when it comes to choosing the best type of hydrangea for your yard, the final answer actually may be "none." That's because camellia (Camellia spp.) is an alternative that holds a few advantages over hydrangeas and can bring year-round beauty to your lawn or garden.

The first advantage camellias holds over hydrangeas, at least for those seeking year-round color in their yard, is their evergreen nature and timing of their blooms. With the exception of a few varieties, hydrangeas are deciduous, losing their leaves as they head into dormancy during winter. So, for greenery all year, camellia is the better option. By the same token, if you are thinking of creating a hydrangea privacy shrub, you might want to consider camellias instead, as they will provide a full cloak of concealment throughout the year.

Not only do camellias maintain their lush green foliage throughout winter, but they also feature showy flowers. Depending on the variety and the hardiness zone you're planting in, camellias actually bloom fall through spring, so you'll have colorful flowers in your garden even after many other plants — including hydrangeas — go into dormancy. Come early spring, camellias are among the bushes that will turn you yard into a hummingbird haven, as blooms will be ready as migrating hummingbirds arrive.