How To Create Your Own Hydrangea Privacy Hedge

Although there are dozens of hydrangea species worldwide, about a handful are typically used in gardens in the U.S., and you'll want to choose the right one if your goal is privacy. Panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata) is a great option, as it can grow up to 15 feet tall. Limelight, a type of panicle hydrangea, is a good choice if you're seeking some height but nothing too extreme. Limelight grows to 8 feet tall, and its leaves acquire a beautiful deep red color in the fall. In general, panicle hydrangeas thrive in zones 3-9 so they are also incredibly hardy throughout much of the U.S. but are particularly cold hardy.

Once you've picked your favorite, and after choosing the optimal spot in your garden to plant your hydrangeas, you'll want to remember a few things. It may seem counterintuitive, but if you want your hedge to be nice and thick for ultimate privacy, you'll want to leave space between each hydrangea when you're initially planting: About three to six feet, depending on the varietal. They need plenty of room to grow into healthy, lush bushes eventually reaching their maximum height and width. Don't rush the process; planting too close together gives the hydrangeas less room to breathe and enables disease to spread among them more easily.

It's also important not to overprune your hydrangeas. They don't need much trimming to stay healthy, and doing too much can actually weaken the shrub and make it more susceptible to disease. Plus, too much pruning means losing a lot of that lush density and height that make hydrangeas such an appealing privacy hedge. And if you want to help them really thrive, try adding this household staple to hydrangeas' care routine.