Beautiful Bushes That'll Turn Your Yard Into A Hummingbird Haven

Many people know that if deer are a problem in your yard, instead of azaleas (which they love), you can plant some deer-resistant rose of Sharon. But what you may not know is that this bush is also a haven for many winged pollinators, attracting everything from bees to butterflies, and of course, our frantic friend the hummingbird. This stately shrub is in the hibiscus family and can grow to a ginormous 12 feet tall by 10 feet wide, making it a prime choice for a privacy screen or statement piece. If that's a little imposing for your urban patch, the smaller 'Blue Bird' cultivar may be a better option for your slice of heaven. At just 6 feet tall, it's the ideal rose of Sharon to sculpt into a stunning floral hedge. It even tolerates pollution and smog, so carry on with your eco-friendly quest to make a pollinator garden in the city.

Rose of Sharon is a beautiful bush that's native to Eastern Asia. It's relatively easy to grow (though overall, it is considered a high-maintenance plant) in outdoor spaces that fall into hardiness zones 5 to 8. While it produces white, blue, and purple buds, its pink and red flowers are some of our favorite offerings for ruby-throated hummingbirds who nest in this region. You can expect to attract hummers to your space when rose of Sharon's five-petaled blossoms put on their full display from spring to late summer, or even into mid-fall. To get the best yield, plant this fast growing shrub in full sun and do your best to keep the soil moist.