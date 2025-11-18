Some Of The Different Types Of Hummingbirds That Could Be Visiting Your Yard

There are 365 different types of hummingbird living across the Americas, of which 15 live in the United States. In some cases, knowing their common names can make them easy to identify, like the blue-throated mountain gem or the white-eared hummingbird. Others, however, like Allen's hummingbird, are harder to pick out of a crowd.

Now, while there are 15 hummingbird species found in the U.S., some of them are extremely rare. The violet-crowned hummingbird and the white-eared hummingbird, for example, both have population estimates here in the United States of less than 200.

With that in mind, this guide will focus on the 13 species more commonly found across the country. You'll learn about the specific regions in which they usually spend time, their distinct and beautiful markings, their favored habitats, any notable behaviors to keep an eye out for, and a few tips to help you encourage more of these winged wonders into your back yard.