Think Twice Before Planting This Flower If Deer Are A Problem In Your Yard

Azaleas are undeniably vibrant flowering shrubs that can thrive in U.S. Hardiness Zones 5 through 9 — but if deer frequently roam your neighborhood, they'll likely snack on their tender leaves. And once the mammals know where to find an easy meal, they'll return, significantly damaging your plants. Even more alarming, deer are one of the animals responsible for most deaths in the U.S. for humans, often provoking fatal car accidents by darting into roadways. They can also bring ticks, exposing you and your pets to Lyme and other debilitating diseases. But there are several easy hacks you can utilize to keep deer away.

One clever solution is to plant deer-resistant flowering options. Forsythia, with its sunny-yellow blooms in spring, is hardy in zones 5 to 8. Meanwhile, rose of Sharon boasts flowers in a variety colors from spring through fall and grows well in zones 5 through 9. If you're open to non-flowering options, pleasing ornamental plants like boxwood (zones 5 to 9) or barberry (zones 4 to 8) are excellent choices for year-round appeal; they also won't likely become deer bait.

But what if you already have azaleas you want to keep? Luckily, there are several easy tactics you can employ to prevent deer from making your garden a regular dining spot. One logical option is to transplant your azalea closer to your house — deer are naturally skittish and may be less likely to approach plants near human activity. You could also consider a motion-sensor ultrasonic alarm that emits a high-pitched sound that deer can hear (but is inaudible to you) or a motion-activated sprinkler that will nourish your garden and scare them off.