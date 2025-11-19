A Common Hummingbird Nectar Myth You Should Stop Believing
Throughout much of the year, it is a common practice for backyard birders to hang hummingbird feeders in their backyards in an attempt to attract more of these tiny, acrobatic birds. These feeders are filled with a solution that is meant to imitate one of the birds' primary food sources: flower nectar. Whether the feeders are filled with a store-bought or DIY homemade hummingbird nectar, many people believe that this sweet solution is as good as, if not better for the birds than real nectar. However, that is a common hummingbird nectar myth you should stop believing.
Despite that prevalent myth, the best way for hummingbirds to get their nectar needs filled is from live flowers. In fact, flowering plants that are native to an area are actually the best food source for hummingbirds. This does not diminish the important role hummingbird feeders can play when it comes to supplementing the diet of hummingbirds, though — they still provide the birds with the essential food they need. However, this means that your feeder should mimic the real thing as closely as possible. For that, most experts agree that a clear, dye-free 4:1 water-to-sugar solution is the best thing you can put in your feeders.
How you can provide hummingbirds with natural food sources
Despite the fact the nectar solution in hummingbird feeders isn't quite as nutritious as the real thing, putting out feeders, like the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder, is still a great way to supplement the diet of birds in your backyard. However, "supplement" is the key word here, as the best way to transform your yard into a hummingbird haven is to also provide these tiny creatures with plenty of natural food sources. The best way to do that is by planting a variety of native flowering plants that have blooms well-suited for feeding hummingbirds.
To that end, the best flowers for attracting hummingbirds and providing them with good nutrition are colorful, have tube-shaped blooms, and produce plenty of nectar. Red is typically considered the best color to attract hummingbirds, followed by colors such as orange, purple, and yellow. Plants that have long, tube-shaped flowers are ideal, as they provide the perfect feeding vessel for the hummer's long tongue. Depending on the region in which you live, some of the best flowers for attracting hummingbirds include cardinal flowers, coral bells, trumpet honeysuckle, and azaleas. Be sure to plant a variety of flowering plants, so that various blooms will be active throughout much of the year.
Planting such flowers actually helps hummingbirds meet their nutritional needs in a couple of ways. Besides providing the birds with a plentiful supply of natural nectar, they also attract a variety of insects. These insects actually provide hummingbirds with the bulk of the protein they need. To that end, it is best to avoid using pesticides on your garden, which can reduce the amount of available food and discourage hummingbirds from coming around.