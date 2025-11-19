A Common Hummingbird Nectar Myth You Should Stop Believing

Despite the fact the nectar solution in hummingbird feeders isn't quite as nutritious as the real thing, putting out feeders, like the Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder, is still a great way to supplement the diet of birds in your backyard. However, "supplement" is the key word here, as the best way to transform your yard into a hummingbird haven is to also provide these tiny creatures with plenty of natural food sources. The best way to do that is by planting a variety of native flowering plants that have blooms well-suited for feeding hummingbirds.

To that end, the best flowers for attracting hummingbirds and providing them with good nutrition are colorful, have tube-shaped blooms, and produce plenty of nectar. Red is typically considered the best color to attract hummingbirds, followed by colors such as orange, purple, and yellow. Plants that have long, tube-shaped flowers are ideal, as they provide the perfect feeding vessel for the hummer's long tongue. Depending on the region in which you live, some of the best flowers for attracting hummingbirds include cardinal flowers, coral bells, trumpet honeysuckle, and azaleas. Be sure to plant a variety of flowering plants, so that various blooms will be active throughout much of the year.

Planting such flowers actually helps hummingbirds meet their nutritional needs in a couple of ways. Besides providing the birds with a plentiful supply of natural nectar, they also attract a variety of insects. These insects actually provide hummingbirds with the bulk of the protein they need. To that end, it is best to avoid using pesticides on your garden, which can reduce the amount of available food and discourage hummingbirds from coming around.