The Low-Maintenance Pink Flower That Hummingbirds Can't Resist

Did you know hummingbirds have a favorite color? Hummingbirds love the color red and adding more of the color to your garden is a great way to attract these beautiful birds to your yard. However, red isn't the only color you can add to attract more hummingbirds: these bright birds also like other vibrant colors like pink and orange. While there are different hacks and DIYs to add more red and pink to your yard, one of the best ways to do it is by growing more flowers like the beautiful pink weigela (Weigela florida).

With such little bodies, you may not think hummingbirds eat a lot. Believe it or not, though, they actually eat up to three times their body weight every day. As a result, flowers like weigelas are a great addition to your garden not only because of their eye-catching blooms but because of the nectar they produce.

However, if you're an amateur gardener, adding flowers to your yard to attract more hummingbirds can be daunting. After all, nobody wants to see a plant they've dedicated so much time and energy to fail. Thankfully, weigelas are hardy, low-maintenance, and, best of all, perfect for those in need of beginner-friendly plants that still encourage hummingbirds to visit time and time again.

