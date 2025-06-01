The Low-Maintenance Pink Flower That Hummingbirds Can't Resist
Did you know hummingbirds have a favorite color? Hummingbirds love the color red and adding more of the color to your garden is a great way to attract these beautiful birds to your yard. However, red isn't the only color you can add to attract more hummingbirds: these bright birds also like other vibrant colors like pink and orange. While there are different hacks and DIYs to add more red and pink to your yard, one of the best ways to do it is by growing more flowers like the beautiful pink weigela (Weigela florida).
With such little bodies, you may not think hummingbirds eat a lot. Believe it or not, though, they actually eat up to three times their body weight every day. As a result, flowers like weigelas are a great addition to your garden not only because of their eye-catching blooms but because of the nectar they produce.
However, if you're an amateur gardener, adding flowers to your yard to attract more hummingbirds can be daunting. After all, nobody wants to see a plant they've dedicated so much time and energy to fail. Thankfully, weigelas are hardy, low-maintenance, and, best of all, perfect for those in need of beginner-friendly plants that still encourage hummingbirds to visit time and time again.
How to grow weigela to attract more hummingbirds
If you've never grown weigela before, you may not know where to start with this beautiful plant. The first step is learning more about the plant, which can help you better accommodate its needs. For example, while each cultivar varies, weigela shrubs can grow up to 10 feet tall and 12 feet across, so plenty of space for growth is essential. They also require pruning each year. But, because they need old wood for blooms, you'll want to put the shears away until after your weigelas flower.
Overall, weigela isn't picky when it comes to care. They're tolerant to different soil types, and thrive in various levels of sun exposure ranging from full sun to partial shade (USDA Hardiness Zones 4-8). One of the most important things to keep in mind when growing weigela is watering. One of the top mistakes gardeners make is not providing the right amount of water for a plant. Younger weigela shrubs need consistent watering to thrive, paired with well-draining soil. Once they mature, they do well without water, and you'll likely only need to supplement during periods of dry weather, avoiding waterlogging them as well.
Hummingbirds are fascinating to watch, and so it's no surprise that many people want to attract more of these interesting little birds to their gardens. If you have the space to spare, weigelas can make a beautiful addition to your yard. Because they're so low maintenance, you can easily care for other hummingbird-friendly plants at the same time, including this must-try combination that thrives in containers.