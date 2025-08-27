The Beautiful But Oddly Named Perennial That'll Bring More Hummingbirds To Your Yard

There are many advantages to planting a beautiful flower garden in your yard. Not only does it add color, but it also attracts pollinators, like butterflies and bees. One other critter that may be attracted to just the right flowers is the hummingbird. If you're looking for a flowering plant that is sure to attract these little birds, beardtongue (Penstemon spp.) is one great way to attract more hummingbirds to your yard.

Though its name may sound strange, beardtongue earns it with a long stem covered in clusters of tubular blooms that resemble a tongue — flowers that hummingbirds can't resist. Tube-shaped flowers are their favorite because their long, grooved tongues can easily reach the sweet nectar inside. If you're looking for a hummingbird attracter that will come back for several years to come, this perennial is an excellent choice. Not only that, but you also have a few colors to choose from, including some of hummingbirds' favorite colors like red, pink, and purple.

As with any plant, it's essential to know how to cultivate and care for beardtongue when adding it to your yard. We have some tips that will help you get started.