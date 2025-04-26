We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who enjoy spending time outdoors, hummingbirds are a welcome addition to their outdoor living space. These tiny avians, with their erratic, rapid-paced movements, are entertaining to watch and are a favorite among backyard birders across the United States. Anyone in the Southern U.S. wishing to ensure they have a constant flow of the diminutive birds in their backyard should plant lion's ear (Leonotis leonurus), the fast growing flower that'll turn your yard into a hummingbird haven.

Also known as lion's tail, lion's ear provides all the essential elements for attracting hummingbirds. It is well-known among bird enthusiasts that hummingbirds will flock to your yard if you add more color, especially reds, yellows, and oranges. While this can be accomplished by tying colored ribbons to trees or adding various flowering plants to your lawn and garden, lion's ear can add a splash of color as well as provide long-lasting nutrition from its nectar. This means you don't have to fret over the best time to put out your hummingbird feeder, either, as lion's ear flowers not only provide an ample supply of nectar, the shape of their florets facilitates easy feeding for hummingbirds.

Lion's ear, which is native to Africa, is actually a blooming shrub, which can grow as tall as 6 feet high. In the U.S., it can be grown in hardiness zones 8 through 11. In the upper reaches of its growing range, lion's ear typically blooms in summer and fall, making it an ideal source of nourishment for hummingbirds as they prepare for migration. Plants grown in the lower portions of its growing range can continue to bloom throughout the year.

