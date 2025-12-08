Plants That Are Attracting More Snakes To Your Yard

Depending on where you live and the wildlife that inhabits your area, you may well be curious as to which plants in your garden might attract snakes. However, it's important to note that none of the growers we're listing here are inherently attractive to snakes. The things that actually attract snakes into your yard are usually related to their prey, including birds, reptiles, insects, and amphibians. This means that the best way to mitigate against snakes is to control the populations of their natural food. On the other hand, depending on your location and local wildlife, it could well be worth leaving your garden to its own devices.

Some snakes can be beneficial for your garden, helping to keep unwanted rodents at bay while posing no threat to humans or pets. Having said that, if you live in an area where dangerous snakes are known to be present, then you may want to consider preventative measures. At the very least, it can be worth knowing which plants snakes are likely to be found near, and then maintaining those areas to keep invasions to a minimum.

Fruit trees, for example, can drop a steady supply of food for rodents, while long grass and bushy, low-growing hostas are among the most common hiding places for snakes, providing convenient cover for them to hunt unseen. In other words, while snakes aren't really interested in eating your favorite flowers, certain plants can make their perpetual search for food and shelter easier; plants which, if you'd prefer not to share your yard with snakes, might be best omitted from your landscape.