The Two Types Of Snakes You'll Actually Want To See In Your Garden

There are many places you likely don't want to see a snake around your home, but your garden isn't one of them. Snakes are a natural, beneficial addition to your garden. This is because of their diet, which often consists of the insects and rodents that make a meal out of all your hard work. If you want to harbor the pest-eating advantages of snakes, there are two species in particular you may want to share your garden with: the Dekay's brownsnake and red-bellied snake.

It's important to note that both species are non-venomous (there are ways to tell). However, you should still avoid handling snakes and other wild animals — both for your safety and theirs. While you don't need to worry about venom from the Dekay's brownsnake or red-bellied snake, and bites are rare, both can still deliver a painful bite with the risk of infection. Handling wild animals can also cause unnecessary stress for them. Snakes usually won't attack unless provoked or threatened. So if you happen across a snake while gardening or otherwise outdoors, you should avoid such unexpected behavior as handling it, instead giving it space to go its way.