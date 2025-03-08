How To Choose The Best Ground Cover For Your Climate Conditions

Using a ground cover to protect exposed areas of soil is a popular method for homeowners looking to save time on lawn management. However, if you truly want to save yourself time and energy with clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, you need to pick the optimum ground cover for your climate. Sometimes homeowners go for the first plant they see that they like. The problem is that every plant might not fit with the growing conditions of their home. When choosing ground cover, always remember to consider the conditions of your yard's soil and growing environment, as well as the overall climate of your area.

When choosing a ground cover, it's best to think about the long-term. If you live in an area that experiences harsh winters, you want to avoid species that only grow as annuals in those conditions. Or you might try to fill your yard with stunning purple flowers by planting a ground cover called purple dragon lamium. Although it dies off in cold winter weather, it comes back in the spring. But evergreen ground covers, like prostrate juniper (Juniperus communis var. depressa), can be the ideal choice if you don't want to leave your garden or lawn bare for months out of the year.