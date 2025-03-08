How To Choose The Best Ground Cover For Your Climate Conditions
Using a ground cover to protect exposed areas of soil is a popular method for homeowners looking to save time on lawn management. However, if you truly want to save yourself time and energy with clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, you need to pick the optimum ground cover for your climate. Sometimes homeowners go for the first plant they see that they like. The problem is that every plant might not fit with the growing conditions of their home. When choosing ground cover, always remember to consider the conditions of your yard's soil and growing environment, as well as the overall climate of your area.
When choosing a ground cover, it's best to think about the long-term. If you live in an area that experiences harsh winters, you want to avoid species that only grow as annuals in those conditions. Or you might try to fill your yard with stunning purple flowers by planting a ground cover called purple dragon lamium. Although it dies off in cold winter weather, it comes back in the spring. But evergreen ground covers, like prostrate juniper (Juniperus communis var. depressa), can be the ideal choice if you don't want to leave your garden or lawn bare for months out of the year.
Tips for selecting ground cover for the most success
A successful ground cover for your area depends a lot on your region's specific climate. The U.S. is split into different planting zones on the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. This map indicates to gardeners where perennials will thrive based on their location. The map shows the average annual extreme minimum winter temperature, which is vital when picking out a ground cover. Learning how to determine what plant hardiness zone you live in and what it means should be your first step before selecting a ground cover for your property.
It's important to know that you shouldn't have to reinvent the wheel to grow ground cover in your garden. Pick a plant that will thrive at your current site without needing to make major changes. If you live in a drought-prone area with a yard that has a hard time getting moisture, consider a drought tolerant ground cover like bearberry (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) or violet wood sorrel (Oxalis violacea). At the same time, don't opt for aggressive plants that grow anywhere no matter what. You can end up losing control of that type of ground cover, even if it grows well in your climate.