The Popular Low-Maintenance Plant That May Be Attracting Snakes To Your Yard

Hostas grow best in moist, fertile soil with a little light shade. These conditions are also extremely pleasant for different species of snake. Cozy spaces are perhaps the most common place snakes hide in your yard. By growing a bed of hostas, you are cultivating a space in your yard that snakes will love. Other creatures will congregate near your hosta beds, too. Slugs, insects, and even some rodents enjoy the coverage offered by this plant's green leaves. Snakes will be further attracted by the potential for an easy meal.

The arching foliage of many hosta species form the perfect damp shelter that snakes seek out. Shaded by the leaves of the hosta plant, snakes can rest during really warm summer days. Hostas are also shade-loving perennials that brighten up shaded areas of your garden, which means you'll often grow them in cool areas that snakes automatically seek out.

If you're not a fan of snakes making your hostas their home away from home, remember to stay on top of your garden bed maintenance. Grooming the large, thick leaves of your plants periodically can limit available hiding spots. Discard dead leaves that fall off the plant in late fall and there will be fewer pests that attract snakes, too. If a snake cannot find a good spot out of sight, they will probably go somewhere else.

