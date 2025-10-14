Essential Lawn Care Tips To Keep Your Yard Thriving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After endless afternoons in the summer spent keeping on top of your lawn, it can be a relief (especially for those with larger gardens) to see grass growth beginning to slow. However, if you want to ensure your grass remains in tip-top condition for the following spring and summer, then there are several autumn tasks that you should take care of before hanging up your tools for the winter.

For example, although temperatures are starting to drop, it's not yet time to stop trimming your lawn, so hold off on sending your mower for its annual maintenance. Nor is it necessarily time to stop watering it. You may also need to aerate your soil, add soil amendments to top up any nutrient-depleted areas, and with certain grass types, you may need to continue actively fertilizing your lawn throughout the fall.

This sounds like a lot, but don't worry. From mowing and fertilization schedules to tackling weeds, overseeding, and ensuring pests don't make themselves at home, this guide will cover everything you need to ensure your lawn is duly cared for this fall.