Choose The Best Location For Planting Hostas With These Tips

Hostas are an excellent, low-maintenance plant that everyone should have in their garden. Known for their enormous, deep green leaves and tall, white, lavender, and purple flowers, hostas make a welcome addition to any flower garden. However, when it comes to choosing the best location for your hostas, you need to think a little differently than you would with other flowers.

To determine the best spot for your hostas, take a look around your yard and identify areas with moderate shade. This is because, unlike some other plant varieties, like sunflowers, which need healthy amounts of sunlight to thrive properly, hostas prefer very shady areas. Too much sun will affect the hosta's leaves, causing them to lose their waxy coating and burn. This is not to say that hostas don't need some sun. In fact, they prefer a certain amount of early morning light or a bit of indirect sunlight throughout the day to grow vibrantly. Still, the shadier the area, the better it is when it comes to these broad-leafing plants. The north side of your home is generally the shadiest, so it may be best to plant your hostas there.

If you already have a shady spot in your garden, add hostas for a wonderful pop of color and texture. If your property does not have a lot of shade, don't fret. Some varieties of hostas can tolerate more sun than others. While blue hostas require the most shade, gold or yellow hosta varieties, such as Gold Regal and August Moon, can withstand more sunlight throughout the day.