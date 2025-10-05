A DIY Fountain Idea That'll Elevate Your Deck Or Patio Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're sitting out on your deck or patio, you want your space to have the perfect atmosphere. This is true when you're by yourself relaxing or having people over for a good time. Whether it is the decor trend that'll personalize your patio or a roofing design that makes small patios feel larger, the decor and design of your space will go a long way to capturing the environment you are looking for. One option that can create a serene and calming feeling around your deck and patio is a water feature. The gentle sound of running water is found to reduce anxiety and increase pleasure, so building a DIY fountain with a solar fountain and a large pot can help create the soothing atmosphere for your deck and patio that you're looking for.

To build this DIY fountain, just like on TikTok, you will want to find a large pot and plug the hole at the bottom so the water doesn't drain out. Once the pot is full enough, place an AISITIN Solar Fountain Pump in the center of the pot with a nozzle that best fits the aesthetic of your deck or patio. Then, place several LACGO Floating Lotus Lights on the surface of the water and around the fountain for decoration. The water fountain will spout water in the sunlight, and the lotus lights will twinkle and produce a soft glow that is perfect for a relaxing night on your deck or patio.