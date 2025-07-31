A DIY Fountain Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old Kiddie Pool

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several ways to create a DIY garden fountain on a budget for your yard without breaking the bank. However, when you look at many of these easy projects requiring just a few supplies, they often leave you with a smaller fountain. While a small fountain is a fun way to add a statement piece to your garden, if you want something larger, it may seem like a store-bought fountain is your only solution. But don't start shopping just yet — instead, repurpose an old plastic kiddie pool with this stylish fountain DIY.

If you have an old plastic pool laying around, you may think its destiny goes no further than the trash, especially if your family has outgrown its use. However, before you throw it away, see if your plastic pool is in good condition. If it is, then with just a few simple supplies, you can transform it into an eye-catching fountain in your yard.

To recreate this DIY project, you'll need a large flower urn (2 to 3 feet tall), water pump, a waterproof rubber sealant, four cinder blocks, a few pounds of river rocks, and, of course, your old plastic kiddie pool. Although this DIY fountain is easy to make, it's important to ensure that the pump is set up correctly. If you find yourself struggling with that part of this project, it may be worthwhile to reach out to a professional for an extra hand. It's also worthwhile to learn the potential drawbacks of installing a fountain in your yard.