A DIY Fountain Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old Kiddie Pool
There are several ways to create a DIY garden fountain on a budget for your yard without breaking the bank. However, when you look at many of these easy projects requiring just a few supplies, they often leave you with a smaller fountain. While a small fountain is a fun way to add a statement piece to your garden, if you want something larger, it may seem like a store-bought fountain is your only solution. But don't start shopping just yet — instead, repurpose an old plastic kiddie pool with this stylish fountain DIY.
If you have an old plastic pool laying around, you may think its destiny goes no further than the trash, especially if your family has outgrown its use. However, before you throw it away, see if your plastic pool is in good condition. If it is, then with just a few simple supplies, you can transform it into an eye-catching fountain in your yard.
To recreate this DIY project, you'll need a large flower urn (2 to 3 feet tall), water pump, a waterproof rubber sealant, four cinder blocks, a few pounds of river rocks, and, of course, your old plastic kiddie pool. Although this DIY fountain is easy to make, it's important to ensure that the pump is set up correctly. If you find yourself struggling with that part of this project, it may be worthwhile to reach out to a professional for an extra hand. It's also worthwhile to learn the potential drawbacks of installing a fountain in your yard.
A kiddie pool makes an excellent fountain base
As always when repurposing a household item into a stunning garden decoration, you want to start with a thorough cleaning. Since the fountain will be outdoors where wildlife can reach, you want to make sure that the water stays safe. As a result, like when cleaning a birdbath, opt for wildlife-safe cleaners — diluted vinegar can be a good choice.
After you've finished cleaning the pool and have rinsed it out, leave it to dry. You'll need to give the pool a good sanding, inside and out, to roughen up the surface, allowing your rubber sealant to stick and not peel. Then, using Flex Seal liquid rubber or the sealant you chose, give your plastic pool a couple of coats. This helps it withstand the constant water, lengthening its lifespan and coordinating it with the urn (black is a good color choice). The next step is to set up the decorative aspect of your fountain using the flower urn and pump.
Choosing a flower urn with a built-in drainage hole can make this process easier, allowing you to thread the water pump hose through. For this part, it's essential to follow the manufacturer's directions carefully and only use a pump that is designed for this purpose. To finish off this DIY fountain, simply set the flower urn atop four cinder blocks (you can paint them black as well), with the pump in the middle, under your fountain between the blocks. Add river rocks to the bottom of the pool to provide stability and atmosphere. Add water, turn on the pump, and enjoy!