The Clever Chip-And-Dip Bowl DIY Birds Will Absolutely Love

The chip tray needs holes before it can become a fountain-style birdbath basin. The hot tip of a soldering iron melts easily through the plastic without cracking it the way a drill might. Set up in a well-ventilated area, and poke the tip of the hot soldering iron through the center of the tray in what was the dip bowl, creating a hole just large enough for tubing. Melt small holes every few inches around the outside of the dip bowl portion, inside in the tray basin. These holes allow water from the birdbath basin to drain back into the reservoir.

If your pump came with a tube kit, attach one end of the clear tubing to the hollow post atop the pump. Place the black funnel-shaped fountain head so it sits tightly in the center hole of the dip bowl. Next, attach the other end of the plastic tubing to the bottom of the funnel piece. This helps keep the tube from slipping back down into the bucket.

Place the pump in the bottom of a clean plant pot or bucket, then push it down so its suction cups grab the vessel (a smooth interior helps here). Fill the pot nearly full with clean water, set the tray atop it, then flip the solar panel right side up in direct sunlight. Within seconds, water will shoot from the funnel-shaped piece into the dip bowl. Keep the birdbath as is for a bubbler-style fountain, or attach one of the other spray heads to the top of the funnel so water shoots up in several narrow streams that could keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated on hot days. The shallow plastic basin should be easy to clean as needed, but be sure to avoid these household cleaning staples.

