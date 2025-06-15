A Birdbath Feature That'll Create A More Comfortable Spot For Your Feathered Friends
Placing a birdbath outside is one simple way to get birds to flock to your yard, satisfying their need for water and your desire to enjoy a nature oasis without leaving the property. While just about anything that's fairly shallow and holds water could be used as a birdbath basin, not all such vessels are ideal for the birds. For instance, they prefer a bath that gets gradually deeper, not unlike the water at a public beach. Some birds don't enjoy getting into a bath if the basin's sides are too steep; this could be true even with some birdbaths sold at stores.
The inside of a birdbath basin is to birds a bit like a bathtub or shower floor to humans: They feel safer if the bottom's not too slippery. Slick surfaces such as glazed ceramic, smooth metals, and some plastics are too slippery for birds to comfortably use. On the positive side, it's easy to modify and transform a slippery basin into a bathing bird's favorite hangout.
Providing the perfect birdbath footholds
If you have a serving bowl or even a storebought birdbath that's too smooth but otherwise a nice size and depth, add a few rocks to give birds a place to stand. Choose rocks that won't wobble easily; after all, the goal is to make everything feel safer for the birds. A large, flat rock that angles from the edge of the bath into the deeper part of the water is a welcome site for birds who are a little shy about dipping their feet in at first. While some suggest adding non-slip bathtub stickers to a birdbath basin, there is no way to know for certain if they'll leach chemicals into the water, particularly under direct sunlight. If you change the water daily — which helps keep the bath relatively germ- and debris-free — perhaps this isn't an issue. Fresh water each day or two also helps keep pesky mosquitoes at bay in the birdbath, as it won't allow enough time for any larvae to hatch in the water.
If purchasing a birdbath, look for one that already has some texture to it, such as one made of terra cotta or concrete. Make sure it won't topple easily. There are other things to consider when buying or building a birdbath: It's a good idea to set the bath in the shade, and about 10 feet or so from a tree or shrubs so birds can flee if necessary, or use the area to preen post-bath.