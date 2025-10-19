DIY A Beautiful Fountain With Your Leftover Patio Pavers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a project, you often end up with some extra pieces, like pavers after designing a patio or walkway. There are plenty of ways to use them in DIY projects and take your landscaping to the next level, but one of the most interesting is turning your pavers into a fountain. Many fountains are made to stand out, catching attention as the water spills out of a statue or a beautiful bowl. However, you can take a simpler, more down-to-earth approach by creating a hidden fountain with materials you already have. A hidden fountain is essentially just one that comes up directly from the ground instead of a basin or large statue. To make it look nicer and to hide some of the components, it's usually surrounded by pavers, such as beside a walkway or in the middle of a patio. Since you're using leftover pavers, though, you can set it up anywhere in your yard as an eye-catching feature.

One advantage of this design is that it doesn't take up much space and won't get in the way. Though a fountain sounds like something that would be complicated to design, they're actually pretty easy. After all, you can DIY a garden fountain on a budget with two simple items. An in-ground fountain can be a little more complicated, but it still isn't too technical.

There are a few different ways to go about a fountain design. For most of them, you'll want a reservoir. This usually involves some kind of sturdy container that you place underground. In addition to a reservoir, you will need a water pump, your pavers, and probably some stones to fit between them. You'll also need tools like a shovel, a tamper, and waterproof sealant.