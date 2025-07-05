Don't Throw Away Your Old Fire Pit, Turn It Into A Relaxing Water Feature Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fire pits are a nice feature, but sometimes you don't use them as much as you want. Maybe it's just more trouble than it's worth to set up, or maybe you live somewhere with regular burn bans. Thankfully, you can take that empty fire pit and turn it into something much more fun and attractive — a water feature. While there are some pretty complicated ways to do this, it doesn't need to be difficult. However, while a fountain sounds great and like less work than a fire pit, that's not exactly true. There are several potential drawbacks of installing a fountain in your yard that you should be aware of before getting fully invested in this DIY.

Still, it's an excellent way to use a neglected or broken fire pit. If you decide to move forward with a water fountain, the first step is to clean. Get out all the ashes and any rocks that may be at the bottom of the hole. To keep the water contained, add a liner. You can also place a milk crate face down in the center with a pump underneath. This part isn't required, but it does make for a nicer-looking and more stable design. Any plastic container works, provided it has plenty of holes for water to slip through. Next, place your main feature on top. To further complete the look, add large stones to fill the rest of the space. However, to keep the pump working properly, it's a good idea to only pick rocks that are bigger than the holes in whatever plastic container you decide to set up at the bottom.

