Don't Throw Away Your Old Fire Pit, Turn It Into A Relaxing Water Feature Instead
Fire pits are a nice feature, but sometimes you don't use them as much as you want. Maybe it's just more trouble than it's worth to set up, or maybe you live somewhere with regular burn bans. Thankfully, you can take that empty fire pit and turn it into something much more fun and attractive — a water feature. While there are some pretty complicated ways to do this, it doesn't need to be difficult. However, while a fountain sounds great and like less work than a fire pit, that's not exactly true. There are several potential drawbacks of installing a fountain in your yard that you should be aware of before getting fully invested in this DIY.
Still, it's an excellent way to use a neglected or broken fire pit. If you decide to move forward with a water fountain, the first step is to clean. Get out all the ashes and any rocks that may be at the bottom of the hole. To keep the water contained, add a liner. You can also place a milk crate face down in the center with a pump underneath. This part isn't required, but it does make for a nicer-looking and more stable design. Any plastic container works, provided it has plenty of holes for water to slip through. Next, place your main feature on top. To further complete the look, add large stones to fill the rest of the space. However, to keep the pump working properly, it's a good idea to only pick rocks that are bigger than the holes in whatever plastic container you decide to set up at the bottom.
Explore ways to adapt any fire pit into a water feature
If you have a shallow fire pit (like many portable ones), consider making a budget DIY solar garden fountain with just two simple items. Solar fountains feature pumps that sit on the surface and float around. Using power from the sun, they shoot water into the air. For deeper fire pits, you can get the Domica Pond Pump with Fountain Kit to turn any body of water into a stunning display. All you have to do is plug in the pump and place it in the center of your fire pit.
If you want a more charming or rustic design, look online for water fountain features that you can set in or on the edge of your fire pit. For example, this Bamboo Accents Zen Garden Water Fountain Kit is a cute option to place in a fire pit. Meanwhile, picks like the Outdoor Rustic Barrel and Pump could sit on the rim of a sturdy fire pit. Of course, you can also use items you have lying around and make them your own. You could even transform an old teapot into a stunningly rustic outdoor water feature.
There's also the option to not go with any pump at all. You can simply fill the fire pit up and throw in a few decorations. Add a few rocks for some depth and visual interest. If you have a deep fire pit, try adding a few plants. For a bit of fun, throw in some LED lights.