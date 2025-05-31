Why You May Want To Reconsider Adding A Pool To Your Yard

No major yard upgrade comes with as much uncertainty as adding a pool. When the temperatures are soaring and all you can think about is jumping into the nice cool water, adding a pool to your backyard sounds like a great idea. However, there are many things to consider before taking the plunge on this major project, as it can come with significant downsides. While everyone agrees that pools are fun, they may not improve your home's value. They also require a lot of upkeep and costs, and there are safety concerns to be aware of. There are many different ways to stay cool and still enjoy your backyard besides adding a pool, but if you're looking for something more substantial or permanent, ensure you consider all the potential issues of pools to determine if this is a good idea for you.

As stated, a pool doesn't mean an automatic increase in your home's value. The main factor that determines whether a pool is likely to increase or decrease the value of your home is where you are located. It has been discovered that homes in warm climates such as California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas often sell for more money when the home has a pool. On the flip side of that, those who live in states with shorter summers and long, cold winters might have a harder time selling homes with pools due to the maintenance and costs involved for something that's not used as often. This is especially true if the pool is older or was not well-maintained.