What To Look For When Buying (Or Building) A Birdbath
If you're looking to bring more birds into your yard, a birdbath is a great choice, as they have the potential to attract an even greater variety of colorful fliers than feeders alone would. Having a clean and cool source of water for birds is sure to attract them to your backyard as they look to clean up and get a drink. However, there are some things you need to be careful about when building your own or purchasing one. While there are plenty of items sold as birdbaths, some aren't actually designed with birds' needs in mind. You need to ensure the bath is the correct depth and height. It should also be easy to clean and placed in the right location.
When picking out a birdbath, you may consider the aesthetics first. You probably want something that fits in your garden and is attractive to your eye. It's important to remember, though, that while these visuals might look nice for you, they don't actually do much for the birds. So, while picking something based on the looks is fine, you also need to consider what your flying friends might be looking for.
First, ensure that the bowl or tray holding the water is sloped. Generally, birds will fly to the edge and then walk in deeper. If the bath is too deep immediately, it can put birds off. Consider something with a very gentle slope or that is relatively flat instead, like a plant draining tray. The bath shouldn't be much deeper than 1 inch around the edges and 2 inches in the center.
Reasons birds might be avoiding your birdbath
If your bath is still sitting empty after ensuring the depth is ideal, you may have to choose one with a different height. While high birdbaths are the standard to keep away predators, many birds prefer baths that are closer to the ground. Generally somewhere between 1 and 3 feet off the ground works, though 2 to 3 feet is considered the best for visibility and keeping away predators.
The location of your birdbath also plays an important role as to which birds (if any) will stop and visit. Most prefer baths that are in the shade, such as near a shrub or under a tree. This gives them a place to sit and collect themselves after cleaning and it keeps the water cool.
You also want a bath that's easy to clean. Birdbaths can get gross quickly, and something you can easily empty and scrub out is ideal. They need to be cleaned regularly. If you don't take care of them properly and change out the water every day, you will soon learn about the itchy reason you should think twice before adding a birdbath to your yard. Finally, consider how slippery the texture is on the birdbath. A material that's too slick can make it hard for birds to hold onto. Look for something with a little texture, like bumps, uneven surfaces, or even an addition of some sort of material on the bottom.
How to improve a birdbath you already have
If you realize your birdbath is too deep, you don't have to toss it out. Instead, throw in a few rocks to give your visitors something to land on. This is also a great option if you have a slippery birdbath. Glue a couple of rocks down to give birds something to cling to so they don't slide everywhere. Additionally, if your bath does have a deep center but slopes down gradually, you could consider only filling it partway up with water.
Having the water move or make a sound is also worth a try if you're not getting as many visitors as you want. Adding in a small pump or other water feature is a great solution, as well as a clever hack for banishing pesky mosquitoes from your birdbath. Ensure you're also scrubbing it regularly and with the right products. There are some cleaning staples you want to avoid using on your birdbath, because the harsh chemicals can injure your winged visitors.
Different groups of birds prefer different things from their bird bath. While all enjoy having cold and fresh water and preferably some that moves, the details are a little different. For example, hummingbirds enjoy misters. Some birds enjoy different heights and visibilities, so try moving around your birdbath. Or, you can use this as a perfect excuse to go out and buy a few more or build some out of scraps you have lying around. Leave out several birdbaths in various heights and locations and see which birds appear where.