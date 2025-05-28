What To Look For When Buying (Or Building) A Birdbath

If you're looking to bring more birds into your yard, a birdbath is a great choice, as they have the potential to attract an even greater variety of colorful fliers than feeders alone would. Having a clean and cool source of water for birds is sure to attract them to your backyard as they look to clean up and get a drink. However, there are some things you need to be careful about when building your own or purchasing one. While there are plenty of items sold as birdbaths, some aren't actually designed with birds' needs in mind. You need to ensure the bath is the correct depth and height. It should also be easy to clean and placed in the right location.

When picking out a birdbath, you may consider the aesthetics first. You probably want something that fits in your garden and is attractive to your eye. It's important to remember, though, that while these visuals might look nice for you, they don't actually do much for the birds. So, while picking something based on the looks is fine, you also need to consider what your flying friends might be looking for.

First, ensure that the bowl or tray holding the water is sloped. Generally, birds will fly to the edge and then walk in deeper. If the bath is too deep immediately, it can put birds off. Consider something with a very gentle slope or that is relatively flat instead, like a plant draining tray. The bath shouldn't be much deeper than 1 inch around the edges and 2 inches in the center.

