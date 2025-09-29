Why Aerating Your Lawn During Fall Is The Key To Thriving Cool-Season Grass

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've put in the work all summer, fixing those bare patches in your lawn, maintaining the perfect cut, and painstakingly removing weeds. If you have cool-season grass, your turf is made for high traffic and cold temperatures. But to maintain your thriving green lawn through the coming winter, one key move you can make this fall is to aerate. Of course with warm-season grasses, the best time to aerate is late-spring to early summer, important to consider with Bermudagrass or zoysia.

Aeration after summer comes to an end will relieve your turf of all that compaction it went through during the warm months from family baseball, backyard barbecues, and maybe even bouncy houses. Your cool-season grass is well-established and toughened up at this point, and it can take the disturbance aerating causes better now than in the spring when it is emerging from winter dormancy. Aeration breaks through the thatch layer into the compacted soil beyond, loosening it so that water and nutrients can penetrate. And as the name suggests, it allows air to circulate into the soil, bringing much-needed oxygen to the roots. Combine aeration with overseeding to preemptively control weeds and you have a winning fall maintenance plan for your lawn.