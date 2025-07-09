The Secret To Getting A Lush Green Yard Comes Straight From The Ocean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A beautiful lawn is a goal of many homeowners. Achieving that goal involves several steps such as making sure you avoid the ways you might be secretly ruining your lawn and following the one-third lawn mowing rule that will help you get that green lawn you desire. One little-known secret that will make a huge difference in the look of your lawn comes straight out of the ocean: seaweed! This wonderful natural resource provides a host of benefits to your yard, including enriching the soil with healthy organic matter, retaining water well, and offering plenty of nutrients that create the perfect environment for your grass.

It's important to note that although seaweed is a great supplement for your plants, it is not meant to replace regular fertilizer. You will reap the most impressive results by using seaweed along with your lawn fertilizer. Add the seaweed first and follow up one-to-four weeks later with a granular or liquid fertilizer. There are many different ways to add seaweed to your yard, but what method you choose depends on whether you decide to purchase products that have seaweed as the main ingredient or you source fresh seaweed and soak it in water to make your own liquid to spray. If you can't source fresh seaweed, you can order dried seaweed from various companies and have it shipped right to your door. You can also purchase a variety of seaweed products like this GS Plant Foods Organic Kelp Fertilizer or the Simple Lawn Solutions Organic Super Seaweed Humic Acid Blend.