The Type Of Grass That's Great For Overseeding Your Patchy Lawn

It's recommended that you overseed (the process of putting down grass seed over existing grass) your lawn with Lesco Double Eagle Ryegrass in the early fall. Overseeding in the fall often works better than overseeding in the spring because it doesn't expose the plant to herbicides that you might need to put down in order to kill weeds earlier in the year.

The fall is a great time for overseeding because there's usually a lot of rain, but that rain can also wash your grass seed away. That's why the first step is to aerate your lawn. This is the process of making thousands of holes across your yard, which is a great way to fix patchy spots. The tiny punctures will also make it easier for your seeds to germinate and take root in the soil. You can rent an aerator from Home Depot for about $89 a day, and you can complement this process by adding phosphorous-rich fertilizer to your lawn.

Once those steps are complete, fill up a push spreader with seed and march it across every square foot of your lawn. Within five days, the heads of grass should start to peak up. Of course, don't worry if your grass continues to grow in patchy because there are other ways to easily fix it.