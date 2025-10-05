Avoid These Mistakes To Get The Most Out Of Aerating Your Lawn

Aerating at the wrong time of year can cause more problems than solutions, so knowing the best time to aerate your lawn is essential. The trouble is, the right time isn't the same for all grass types. Cool-season and warm-season grasses follow different growth cycles, and that cycle determines when each is strongest. Also known as the active growth period, this window aligns with when aeration is safe and beneficial. Outside of it, you run the risk of stressing your turf instead of strengthening it.

So what time of year is best? Many assume early spring, when plants regain vibrancy after winter. But for most cool-season lawns (like fescue, ryegrass, and Kentucky bluegrass), winter dormancy leaves grass weak and vulnerable to disease if stressed further. Summer aeration is risky, too, since heat stress raises the chance of root damage, insects, and disease. Warm-season lawns (like Bermudagrass, zoysia, and Bahiagrass) have their own pitfalls, as well. Aerate too early in spring or too late in fall, and turf lacks the strength to recover. The key is avoiding aeration when grass is at its weakest.

That's why fall is often the best time for cool-season lawns. During this season, grass shifts energy to repairing roots, storing nutrients, and recovering before winter. Warm-season grasses, on the other hand, thrive when aerated in late spring to early summer, their peak growth window. By knowing your lawn's type and sticking to its active growth period, you set yourself up for a lush, resilient yard instead of wasted effort.