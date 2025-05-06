The Must-Try Removal Tip That'll Prevent Weeds From Taking Over Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one likes a lawn full of weeds. However, most folks don't want to spend hours on end pulling out the offending vegetation by its roots, or saturating their yards with harsh chemical herbicides, either. Luckily, you don't need to do either to control weeds. It also isn't necessary to create a no-mow lawn. There is a must-try removal tip that will prevent weeds from taking over your lawn without chemicals or hours of weed-pulling work. Instead, just take a page from the book of King Henry VIII and decapitate them.

Why decapitate weeds? Simple. That removes their ability to propagate. When weeds head out, their seeds are broadcast across your yard. This simple method is really not much different than deadheading flowering garden plants. The key is to remove the head after it has matured, but before it begins dropping its seeds. When it comes to cutting them, a small pair of garden scissors or shears, such as Fiskars Floral Pruning Shears, will handle most weeds. Larger, tougher stalks may require pruning shears. A weed eater can be used, but be sure to not hit the head and send seeds spraying.

Keep in mind, simply deadheading weeds does not kill the plant. The purpose of this method is to simply keep the seeds from being dispersed, resulting in a wider spread of weeds in your lawn. Hand-pulling is still the best method to ensure the plant does not return, but beheading weeds is a good alternative method when you can't remove the weed for whatever reason or simply have too many to spend time hand-pulling. This is also a good approach to quickly and immediately stop the spread, before returning to hand-pull or utilizing proper mowing techniques to control weeds.

