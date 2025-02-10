The Simple Trick To Cleaning And Maintaining Your Lawn Mower Air Filter

When it comes to yard care, the vast majority of homeowners are preoccupied with how often to water lawns, using the proper amounts of fertilizer, and the right height to cut grass. Although a good operating lawn mower is critical to yard maintenance, often very little thought is given to maintaining the mower itself. Unless they see signs it's time to sharpen mower blades, like uneven cutting, or the machine won't start, filling the mower with gas is about the extent of maintenance for most folks. However, easy tasks such as regularly cleaning the air filter can not only extend the life of your mower, but also enhance its performance and, thus, improve the look of your lawn.

Advertisement

So, why is it important to clean lawn mower air filters? All combustion engines require airflow to run. If that airflow is restricted, performance can suffer, as engines aren't running at optimal efficiency or producing peak power. However, it is possible for dirt and debris to get sucked into the engine as it draws in air. Air filters are placed over the air intake to prevent this. But, by doing their job and trapping dust, dirt, grass, and other debris, they also eventually become clogged and restrict or block airflow. When this happens, your engine will lose power, burn more fuel, and overheat more easily. But, there is a simple trick to cleaning and maintaining your lawn mower air filter.

Advertisement

There are essentially three types of lawn mower air filters — foam, paper, and hybrid. Hybrid filters are also known as dual-element filters, as they utilize both foam and paper. While some steps for cleaning all filters are the same, there are a few differences in how to clean each type of filter. So, before you begin, make sure you are aware of which type of filter is on your mower.