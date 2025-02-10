The Simple Trick To Cleaning And Maintaining Your Lawn Mower Air Filter
When it comes to yard care, the vast majority of homeowners are preoccupied with how often to water lawns, using the proper amounts of fertilizer, and the right height to cut grass. Although a good operating lawn mower is critical to yard maintenance, often very little thought is given to maintaining the mower itself. Unless they see signs it's time to sharpen mower blades, like uneven cutting, or the machine won't start, filling the mower with gas is about the extent of maintenance for most folks. However, easy tasks such as regularly cleaning the air filter can not only extend the life of your mower, but also enhance its performance and, thus, improve the look of your lawn.
So, why is it important to clean lawn mower air filters? All combustion engines require airflow to run. If that airflow is restricted, performance can suffer, as engines aren't running at optimal efficiency or producing peak power. However, it is possible for dirt and debris to get sucked into the engine as it draws in air. Air filters are placed over the air intake to prevent this. But, by doing their job and trapping dust, dirt, grass, and other debris, they also eventually become clogged and restrict or block airflow. When this happens, your engine will lose power, burn more fuel, and overheat more easily. But, there is a simple trick to cleaning and maintaining your lawn mower air filter.
There are essentially three types of lawn mower air filters — foam, paper, and hybrid. Hybrid filters are also known as dual-element filters, as they utilize both foam and paper. While some steps for cleaning all filters are the same, there are a few differences in how to clean each type of filter. So, before you begin, make sure you are aware of which type of filter is on your mower.
How to clean a lawn mower air filter
The first step to take when preparing to clean your lawn mower air filter is to gather tools and materials. These typically include a screwdriver, cleaning cloths, and liquid dish soap. Compressed air can also aid the cleaning process greatly. If you don't have an air compressor, a can of Innovera Compressed Air Duster or similar product will work. It is also handy to have the user's manual if you still have it.
Once you're ready to begin, make sure the mower is off and disconnect the spark plug so as not to get zapped by an accidental shock. Then locate the air filter housing. The location will be detailed in the user's manual. Lacking that, you can usually locate it on the top or side of the engine, close to the carburetor. Then, open the housing, remove the air filter, and inspect it. If a foam filter is dry, crumbly, torn, or cracked, it will need to be replaced. Likewise, if a paper filter is so covered with dirt that light can no longer be seen through the paper folds, a new one is needed. Apply these standards when inspecting the outer foam pre-cleaner element and inner paper filter element of hybrid filters.
To clean a foam filter or the outer pre-cleaner element on a hybrid filter, scrub it with warm, soapy water. Then completely rinse it and allow it to thoroughly dry. While that will typically be adequate for foam elements, you can also blow the foam with compressed air to force out any deep seeded dirt before soaping it up. Paper filters should be shot with short bursts of compressed air to blow out any dirt or debris. Once the filter is clean and dry, return it to its proper place and wipe out the air filter housing before closing. Then, reattach the spark plug wire and start the mower. You should now be all set to go — just make sure you're implementing this optimal mowing technique to eliminate any pesky weeds.