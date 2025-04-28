How To Choose The Best Fuel For Your Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you have chosen to create a no-mow garden, you need a well-functioning lawn mower to follow the one-third mowing rule and maintain a luscious lawn. You also need gasoline, as lawn mowers (and other small-engine lawn tools) rely on it to operate. If compared to the human body, gasoline would be their food source. Like the human body, however, these engines will not perform as well or last as long if they are fed a poor diet. To that end, it is important to choose the best fuel for your lawn mower in order to maximize performance, reduce maintenance issues, and extend the lifespan.

In the U.S., there are three main grades of gasoline available at almost every filling station. Those classifications are based on octane level. Octane is a measurement of how much pressure it takes to cause the gasoline to become unstable and combust. The three levels you most often see are regular (which is typically 87 octane), mid-grade (89-90 octane), and premium (91-94 octane). The vast majority of small engines are designed to run on 87 octane.

Although manufacturers typically say at least 87, that just means you shouldn't go below that; however, nor should you go above it. Small engines don't generate enough pressure to efficiently burn higher octane fuels. After taking care to buy the right mower and avoid common lawn mower mistakes, filling with premium may sound like a good idea, but it can actually lead to poor performance and make it difficult to start. One level you do need to watch, however, is the amount of ethanol that is in the fuel. Ethanol can cause serious harm to small engines, so always choose the gas with the least amount of ethanol. Ethanol-free gas, which is offered at some stations, is even better.

