How To Choose The Perfect Lawn Mower For Your Grass Type
After you've found the right type of grass seed for your lawn, you'll need to choose the right type of mower for that grass. Since there are so many options available, narrowing your search to machines fit for your grass type simplifies the selection process. Your price range and yard dimensions will also help you create a short list of contenders. If sustainability is a priority, you may want to consider the pros and cons of robot lawn mowers and other battery-powered electric models as well.
Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that connects homeowners with lawn care pros, has learned a lot about mowers during his 25 years in the landscaping industry. "I've owned hundreds of lawn mowers over the years, from the $99 push mowers at Walmart to $20,000 commercial zero-turns," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. Clayton's biggest piece of advice is to buy a mower that meets the specific needs of your lawn. "It's just like buying a truck: Get the right tool for the job and it'll serve you for years," he says. "Match the mower to the size of your lawn, the density of your grass, and how serious you are about keeping it looking sharp."
The needs of the person doing the mowing are part of the equation, too. Factor in mobility challenges and your lifestyle, both of which may influence how you prefer to mow. For example, if you're frequently pressed for time, you may want a super-efficient mower. If pushing a mower in the hot sun causes too much physical strain, a riding mower might be a worthy investment.
The best mowers for tall, thick grass
Knowing what type of grass your lawn has is a helpful detail when choosing a lawn mower. If you didn't install a new lawn after moving into your home, you may need to do some research. In general, you can figure out your grass type by studying its shape and its blades' width and tips. Some types of grass also have other distinctive features that reveal their identity. For example, centipede grass (Eremochloa ophiuroides) is a lighter shade of green than most other lawn grasses, and Bermuda grass (Cynodon dactylon) tends to grow faster.
Most homeowners benefit from owning a lawn mower with a rotary blade, according to GreenPal's Bryan Clayton. "Unless you're maintaining a golf course-style lawn with Bermuda or St. Augustine grass in places like South Florida or Southern California, a rotary mower is going to be your best bet," he says, adding that cylinder mowers are "great for ultra-short, pristine turf, but they're expensive, high-maintenance, and not forgiving if you skip a week."
For grass that quickly gets lush and lanky, here's what Clayton recommends: "If your grass gets thick or tall — like in the spring after a rainy stretch — gas-powered rotary mowers with sharp blades and at least 6 horsepower are your workhorse. They power through heavy growth way better than most battery-powered models." That said, mowers that run on rechargeable batteries are up to the task if your yard is on the smaller side. "If your yard is under 5,000 square feet, a battery mower can do the job," Clayton says.
When to consider a riding lawn mower
One of the most common mower-buying mistakes is choosing a riding model for a dinky yard. However, this type of mower may be just the ticket if you have a sprawling lawn. As GreenPal's Bryan Clayton puts it: "Pros use these machines every day for a reason." When there's a lot of surface area to trim, you want a tool that's fast and reliable.
So, what's the magic number when it comes to choosing a riding lawn mower? Roughly three times the area of a basketball court. "For lawns over 15,000 square feet, do yourself a favor and get a riding mower," Clayton says, emphasizing that you don't have to break the bank in the process. "Don't buy the most expensive one at Home Depot. Instead, find your local Exmark or Scag dealer and get the cheapest commercial mower they sell. It'll last longer and perform better than any big-box store brand."
Seeking a riding mower that can squeeze through narrow spaces and dodge obstacles with ease? A zero-turn mower may be right for you. This style of mower is skilled at cutting grass that's close to trees and flower beds, but it can be hard to use on hilly areas. If you have a big, flat lawn filled with thick grass, it could be just what you need.