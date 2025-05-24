How To Choose The Perfect Lawn Mower For Your Grass Type

After you've found the right type of grass seed for your lawn, you'll need to choose the right type of mower for that grass. Since there are so many options available, narrowing your search to machines fit for your grass type simplifies the selection process. Your price range and yard dimensions will also help you create a short list of contenders. If sustainability is a priority, you may want to consider the pros and cons of robot lawn mowers and other battery-powered electric models as well.

Advertisement

Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that connects homeowners with lawn care pros, has learned a lot about mowers during his 25 years in the landscaping industry. "I've owned hundreds of lawn mowers over the years, from the $99 push mowers at Walmart to $20,000 commercial zero-turns," he told Outdoor Guide in an exclusive interview. Clayton's biggest piece of advice is to buy a mower that meets the specific needs of your lawn. "It's just like buying a truck: Get the right tool for the job and it'll serve you for years," he says. "Match the mower to the size of your lawn, the density of your grass, and how serious you are about keeping it looking sharp."

The needs of the person doing the mowing are part of the equation, too. Factor in mobility challenges and your lifestyle, both of which may influence how you prefer to mow. For example, if you're frequently pressed for time, you may want a super-efficient mower. If pushing a mower in the hot sun causes too much physical strain, a riding mower might be a worthy investment.

Advertisement