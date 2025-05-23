The Low-Maintenance Flower And Plant Combo You'll Want In Your Container Garden

If you're looking for a new potted plant to place in your container garden, but haven't been finding something quite as eye-catching as you'd hoped, it may be time to look at creating a container with two different plants in it. This is a method known as companion planting. Commonly used in reference to produce, companion plants impact your garden in positive ways by helping to deter certain insects, enhancing soil health, and maximizing space. It can also be a great way to make a stunning plant display. For example, if you're looking for an eye-catcher, petunias and sweet potato vines may be just the combination you're wanting outside your home.

Petunias (Petunia spp.) and sweet potato vines (Ipomoea batatas) make excellent companion plants, as both are relatively easy to care for. They also add beauty to your yard, and look absolutely stunning together. Because they have similar requirements in terms of sun, water, hardiness zone, and fertilizer, they are plants you can grow together without much effort. Petunias will serve as a welcome burst of color, while the sweet potato vine grows faster and bigger, filling out any empty space.

Both plants have a lot of variety in terms of shape and color. Sweet potato vine can often be found in a bright lime green, but also comes in a variety of deep burgundies, dark greens, and purples. The leaves can be wide and spade-shaped or more narrow and pointed like stars. Petunia flowers come in almost any color, but most commonly you'll see pinks, purples, whites, reds, and yellows. Pick a contrasting flower to your sweet potato vine and you'll be sure to have an eye-catching potted plant perfect for any part of your yard.

